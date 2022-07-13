‘We hear things no one else notices’: Proms composers on their extraordinary new music

Interviews by Imogen Tilden
·11 min read
<span>Photograph: Ian Shaw/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Ian Shaw/Alamy

‘Apocalyptic nightmares fuel my music’
Mark-Anthony Turnage

Tell us about your Proms piece … I wrote Time Flies three years ago, in what seems a more innocent era. It was a reaction to getting older. Having grown up in the 1960s, I have, like many people, a nuclear anxiety, which in my case was bolstered by fear of the armageddon from my Pentecostal upbringing. Being told every day of your childhood you were going to burn for eternity unless you repented your sinful ways tends to breed fear and a deep dread. I still have apocalyptic nightmares. They fuel my music, which tends to be pretty pessimistic. Add the climate crisis into the mix and I don’t see much of a future for our children unless they all rise up and defeat the toxic masculinity and corruption that’s destroying our world. But I would never presume to tell a listener what to get out of my music. I would just be grateful they were listening at all. Sadly, I’m not convinced any of us will be around for much longer to hear it.

Why do we need composers? If you’d asked me three years ago, I would have been unfailingly optimistic and said we are essential. After a crushing pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I’m not so sure. I write music because I have to. It’s an obsession, it starts as a private act. I suppose I need to hear it as I love working with musicians – and I need to earn a living. I also need to stave off depression and utter despair.
The UK premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage’s Time Flies is on 15 August (Prom 39)

‘From death to shades of red, art just needs to be honest’

Jennifer Walshe

Tell us about your Proms piece … The Site of an Investigation was written in 2018. It seems like a couple of decades ago now, but 2018 had a lot in common with 2022: the climate emergency, precarity, Mars exploration, AI. For me, it was also a year marked by loss – my friend Stephen Swift passed away that year. The piece is dedicated to him.

Jennifer Walshe.
Jennifer Walshe. Photograph: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Why do we need composers? I believe art is a way of being present in the world, and will continue to be for as long as the Earth is circling the Sun. That’s not to say art has to be “about” anything: it just needs to be honest, whether that’s talking about death or immersing us in a shade of red so specific it seems to open up a portal to another dimension. Ultimately, we enter into a union, whether with the work, the artist, or something else – whether we are welcomed or confused, we know we’re not alone.
• The Site of an Investigation has its London premiere on 28 July (Prom 17)

‘I undo dense, solid knots – and release a living thing’

Thomas Adès

Tell us about your Proms piece … I composed these four Märchentänze (“dances from fairytale”) in 2020, originally for violin and piano, then a year later made this orchestral version. The first movement is a fantasy on the folk song Two Magicians, immortalised by Steeleye Span, about the immemorial generative dance of the sexes. A hushed movement follows, the chant-like tune presented as a round. The third movement, A Skylark for Jane, is an outpouring of birdsong, each individual orchestra member freely echoing the soloist to create an “exaltation” of skylarks. The final dance begins with an energetic elfin theme, and grows into a writhing dance. Many themes grapple, twining around each other like otters, towards a decisive conclusion.

Why do we need composers? It’s a compulsion. I have no choice. There is an image in my head which to me is completely real. There are obstacles in my way, dense solid knots, like ganglia; they block my path, infinitely heavy, and I have to disentangle them to move forward. They consist of everything, every sound, all at once, compacted into an instant. They are dangerous, suffocating masses. While they are in the way, I can’t breathe. By undoing these knots, I release a living thing. I have to perform this translation in the best, most specific way possible in order to set the piece free. That’s the work.

In doing this I aim for truth, to find and lead out the essence of what is there. I’m most interested in timelessness, not in the temporary and ephemeral. Obviously I can’t write for a particular type of person: that’s futile. Opinions have no bearing: the knots don’t care.

This process of liberation is as vital to me as breathing, and must be just as free, as unlegislated. I don’t want to fall into today’s commonest problem of stalling at the merely anecdotal. I have to transcend, transfer, transform, transport.
The UK premiere of Thomas Adès’s Märchentänze is on 26 August (Prom 52)

‘A velvet-lined theatre can be an arena for revolution’

Missy Mazzoli

Tell us about your Proms piece … My new violin concerto, Procession, was inspired by medieval healing rites developed during pandemics: spells, incantations, processions and ecstatic dances. As we emerge from the latest pandemic into a bewildering new era, the concert experience can itself play the role of these restorative rituals.

Why do we need composers? With each work, I endeavour to provide a new language for thoughts and feelings we suppress in everyday life, a recognition of the vulnerable and terrifying parts of ourselves. I also want to provide space in which we can process the overwhelming nature of the world. In this sense, a quiet gallery, the circumference of our headphones or a velvet-lined theatre can become arenas for revolutionary communion and connection.
• The European premiere of Missy Mazzoli’s Violin Concerto is on 14 August (Prom 38)

Bees, birdsong and the lessons of Tam O’Shanter

Sally Beamish

Tell us about your Proms piece … Hive depicts the dramatic life of a beehive over a year. I hope the piece stands up musically, even if the listener is not aware of the “story”. I hope the sounds of bees and birdsong are pretty apparent.

Why do you compose? I was very young when I first heard Malcolm Arnold’s Tam O’Shanter. It showed me that music could tell a story. It is a universal language that can break down barriers as well as offering a way to process and come to terms with the deepest feelings, whether painful or joyful.
• The world premiere of Sally Beamish’s Hive is on 21 July (Prom 9)

‘Playing in brass bands helped me deal with Tourette’s’

Gavin Higgins

Tell us about your Proms piece … My first musical experiences were in my local brass band and my Proms piece, Concerto Grosso, is a love letter to that music and those people. As well as providing me with a thorough musical education, performing in brass bands became a way of dealing with my Tourette syndrome and OCD when I was a child. My piece is a celebration of music made by the working classes and that is at the very heart of the British musical landscape.

Why do you compose? Hearing The Rite of Spring was a catalyst. I knew the music because I’d been obsessed by the dinosaurs in Disney’s Fantasia where it was featured. Years later, I sneaked out of school to watch an afternoon performance of the ballet. I was amazed at how the wind, brass and percussion seemed to be driving the music, the sound of the orchestra somehow coming from the back of the stage. It left a strong impression and continues to influence how I approach orchestral music.
• The world premiere of Gavin Higgins’ Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra is on 8 August (Prom 30)

Uncanny visions of a daughter in paradise

Matthew Kaner

Tell us about your Proms piece … My new piece sets extracts from Simon Armitage’s stunning translation of the English medieval poem Pearl. It tells the story of a man who, in mourning the death of a young child, revisits the place where he lost her, falls asleep and has a vision of her in the afterlife. The music also depicts this narrative journey: the protagonist’s earthly mourning, his dream vision and the uncanny yet moving appearance of his daughter in paradise, surrounded by the heavenly choir of all those who have also left this world. It’s an explicitly religious text but I’ve tried to steer the piece towards a universal message of grief and redemption.

Why do we need composers? For the same reasons we need writers, artists, poets and performers. Classical music, like all art forms, captures the concerns and feelings of those living today, just as it did so eloquently for bygone eras.
• The world premiere of Matthew Kaner’s Pearl is on 10 August (Prom 33)

Lady Super Spy Adventurer is an imaginary cartoon’

Errollyn Wallen

Tell us about your Proms piece … My work is a song for mezzo soprano and piano called Lady Super Spy Adventurer. I had an imaginary cartoon character in mind. As is so often the case, I don’t know fully what my works are about until well into the process of composing. In the case of my songs, the words and music chase each other and my imagination takes flight. Even after a work is completed it can continue to have a life and meaning beyond my original intention. There can be more than one meaning of a work both for the composer and the listener.

Why do we need composers? Composers often hear things in sound that nobody else notices. I am intrigued by the raw building blocks of music — a chord or the interval between two notes. I grew up listening to all kinds of music and I like to think that my compositions reflect a wealth of expression and cultural references. I hope that listeners can sense the enjoyment I experience while composing.
• The world premiere of Errollyn Wallen’s Lady Super Spy Adventurer is at Proms@Birmingham on 29 August (1pm)

Tune in to the dawn of broadcasting

James B Wilson

Tell us about your Proms piece … It’s called 1922 and is about the first BBC broadcast, 100 years ago. Now, with the universality of technology and social media, we are part of an all-encompassing broadcasting culture. The piece contemplates that initial moment of creation and the exponential growth of broadcasting since. The music has an exuberance: at its heart, it is a celebration.

Why do we need composers? Music is an essential part of what it means to be a human being. It is communication, emotion. Living composers tell the stories of our time. I don’t live in a vacuum and neither does my music.
• The world premiere of James B Wilson’s 1922 is on the Last Night of the Proms, 10 September (Prom 72)


The playlist piano concerto

Betsy Jolas

Tell us about your Proms piece … My piano concerto, called bTunes, reflects the way most people listen to music today – through playlists. But that’s just one of its numerous aspects.

Betsy Jolas
Betsy Jolas. Photograph: Music Sales Limited/PA

Why do we need composers? Composers keep the world of music moving and listeners connected to their time. My music is intended for people who are willing to take the time to listen to it actively.
• The world premiere of Betsy Jolas’s bTunes is on 5 September (Prom 66)


‘Kate Bush showed me it was OK to be unconventional’

Nicole Lizée

Why do we need composers? I can best answer that by talking about the musician who inspires me most: Kate Bush. Growing up, her music was a reassurance that it was OK to be creative in unconventional ways, and to be unabashedly in control of many facets of art-making: production, music video direction, set and costume design. She epitomised artistic freedom.
• The European premiere of Nicole Lizée’s Blurr is the Colour of My True Love’s Eyes is on 29 July (Prom 18)

‘I wanted to celebrate the Queen’

Cheryl Frances-Hoad

Tell us about your Proms piece ... My piece for the Platinum Jubilee Prom celebrates the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and is inspired by lots of things: William Byrd’s music, a book about the science of memory formation, Queen Elizabeth II’s own words, a beautiful quote by AS Byatt that influenced the orchestration, ideas about devotion that affected the length of a very long held note, and lots of other ideas and images that coloured everything from the harmony to the dynamics. I wanted to celebrate the many facets of a life of devoted service, create a connection with music written for Queen Elizabeth I over 400 years ago (while adding a new musical and philosophical perspective) and, most importantly, include everyone, from the performers to those watching on the telly at home, in a dignified yet joyful and glorious musical tribute to our longest reigning monarch.
• Cheryl Frances-Hoad’s Your Servant, Elizabeth is on 22 July (Prom 10)

• The Proms start on 15 July and end on 10 September. Every Prom is live on BBC Radio 3 and available to listen to on BBC Sounds until 10 October.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.