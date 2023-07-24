Hear Sturgill Simpson’s Song From ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

sturgill-simpson - Credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Sturgill Simpson, who plays militiaman Brother Marshall in The Righteous Gemstones, covered Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Band’s “All the Gold in California” during Sunday night’s episode. Simpson’s studio version has also been released.

The a cappella tune with backing harmonizing choir appears under the moniker Brother Marshall and the Choir of Fire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Rolling Stone

Sturgill’s character Brother Marshall was first introduced in the trailer for the HBO series’ third season. Brother Marshall serves as one of the foot soldiers in Steve Zahn’s militia, and his performance of the hit that went Number One on the hot country chart back in 1979 during the episode prominently highlighted his character.

Danny McBride, who created The Righteous Gemstones, is a longtime friend of Simpson’s. In 2019, the actor told Pitchfork the pair have similar creative styles. “I respect that he’s been doing what he’s doing and found success not when he was 19 years old,” McBride said. “He kind of lived a whole life before he became a rock star. And he actively wants to shed people’s perceptions of him. He leads the charge in his career, and not in a way that people expect.”

Simpson released his seventh studio album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita in 2021. Last year, the musician collaborated with Angel Olsen on an updated version of “Big Time,” from Olsen’s LP of the same name. Earlier this year, he joined the lineup for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.