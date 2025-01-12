Hear from new signing Knaak in Ipswich programme

Grab a matchday programme ahead of our FA Cup clash with Ipswich to hear from City’s latest recruit, Rebecca Knaak.

The German defender was our maiden January recruit, signing a one-a-half-year from Rosengard which will keep her at the Club until the summer of 2026.

She could be in action for the first time in sky blue this afternoon as Gareth Taylor’s side welcome the Tractor Girls to the Joie Stadium in the fourth round of the historic competition at 13:00 (UK).

We’ll be aiming to start our quest for a fourth FA Cup triumph in our illustrious history with victory over the Women’s National League South leaders.

But we’ll have to be at our very best to secure passage into the fifth round against an Ipswich side who are yet to taste defeat in the third tier this term.

WATCH: Classic Highlights: City 10-0 Ipswich Town (2020)

Knaak features as our main interview in today’s matchday programme, with the 2024 Damallsvenskan Defender of the Year talks her past success, settling in at City and more.

Gareth Taylor and Alex Greenwood will provide their usual pre-match insight via their Manager’s and Captain’s notes.

We also carry a detailed breakdown of the opposition, as well as a look back on our most recent encounters.

Available for just £2 and with a beautiful front cover design as well, make sure to pick up your programme at the Joie Stadium on Sunday afternoon!