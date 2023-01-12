Hear from Sarah K. Morgan, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions at Vinson & Elkins

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the Partner – Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions at Vinsons & Elkins. The in-person interview featured Sarah K. Morgan, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Vinson & Elkins

For more than a century, Vinson & Elkins has provided outstanding client service across important industries that drive the global economy. Built on a strong culture of collaboration across 11 offices worldwide, V&E lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients decades of legal experience in handling transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Learn more by visiting www.velaw.com or follow us on Twitter @VinsonandElkins or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan co-heads V&E’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Capital Markets practice group and is a member of the firm’s partnership admissions committee. She is an experienced securities lawyer who focuses on capital-raising transactions for clients in the energy industry and other sectors. Sarah represents public companies, private companies, investment banks, management teams and private equity in all forms of capital-raising transactions, including IPOs, registered offerings of debt and equity securities, private placements of debt and equity securities, preferred equity investments, at-the-market continuous offering programs (ATMs), tender offers, exchange offers and private debt exchanges. She advises clients, including public companies and their boards of directors, on securities disclosure, corporate governance and compliance matters. She also plays a strategic role in advising clients on a broad range of ESG issues and related risks, including the preparation of sustainability reports and advice on other climate disclosures, the development of corporate ESG programs and related governance oversight and the establishment of net zero or other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

She also advises companies and private equity funds concerning mergers, acquisitions, disposition and separation transactions, including significant experience regarding combinations with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and spin-off transactions.

A highly skilled practitioner, Sarah has extensive knowledge of securities law and has been recognized by Chambers USA (nationwide and in Texas for Debt and Equity Capital Markets), Legal 500 US, LawDragon500 and Super Lawyers (Texas Rising Star), among others. She is known as a “fierce advocate for her clients” and a “tremendous lawyer” (Chambers interviewee comment) and has been selected to the BTI Client Service All-Stars list multiple times, as well as named “Most Effective Dealmaker” by Texas Lawyer.

Sarah has significant experience in the energy industry, particularly with respect to energy transition industry verticals, and was named one of the “25 Most Influential Women in Energy” by Oil & Gas Investor. She is a member of the Houston chapter of the Cleantech Leader’s Roundtable, a host for Women in Climate Finance events and was a contributing author to the Greater Houston Partnership’s (GHP) Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) white paper on the Energy Transition in Houston.

Sarah serves as a sponsor member of the Houston chapter of WCD (Women Corporate Directors) and is also a member of the GHP’s Executive Women’s Partnership. She also serves on the executive committee and the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston.

