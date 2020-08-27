Hear previously unreleased Prince demo ahead of Sign O' The Times reissue

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Prince may be gone, but his music lives on. The Prince estate has particularly big plans for the rest of this year. On Sept. 25 they'll be releasing an expanded reissue of Sign O' The Times, Prince's 1987 double album that is among his most beloved. They even began a new podcast series on Thursday about the making of the record, called Prince: The Story of Sign O' The Times. Best of all, Thursday brought a previously-unreleased version of the track "Forever In My Life." Listen to it below via Spotify, or wherever music is streamed.

Made when Prince was engaged to Susannah Melvoin, "Forever In My Life" is a rare expression of vulnerability from the artist. The new "early vocal run through" version continues a few more instruments and elements than the original, including drums, bass, guitar embellishments, and multiple layers of his vocals.

The updated release of "Forever In My Life" isn't alone, either. It comes with new versions of other Prince tracks like "I Could Never Take the Place Of Your Man," also from Sign O' the Times. The "Super Deluxe" version of the Sign O' the Times remaster coming Sept. 25 will contain no fewer than 63 previously unreleased tracks, as well as a previously unreleased two-hour video concert performance from the vault.

