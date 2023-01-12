Hear from Presto CEO, Rajat Suri Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Presto, a widely adopted A.I powered drive thru voice assistant in the restaurant industry. The in-person interview featured CEO, Rajat Suri, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Presto

Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Presto’s enterprise-grade voice, vision, and touch technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 300 million transactions processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including many of the top 20 restaurant chains in the U.S.

About CEO, Rajat Suri

Raj founded Presto in 2008 while pursuing his doctorate at MIT. He has also cofounded Zimride (now Lyft), the popular ride-sharing company. He holds a bachelors from the University of Waterloo and also attended a Ph.D. / MBA program at MIT.

