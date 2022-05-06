Hear Kelly Clarkson's Chills-Inducing Cover of Harry Styles's "Falling"

No one can deny that Kelly Clarkson has pipes. She was sure to show them off on the May 5 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she lent her expert vocal stylings to Harry Styles's "Falling." Clarkson put her unique spin on the song, turning it into an epic power ballad. Her version placed extra emphasis on the lyrics, highlighting the song's heart-wrenching and cathartic core.

Clarkson sang the song as part of "Kellyoke," a segment where - you guessed it - she performs covers with her band. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been airing since 2019 and is currently on its third season. Since rising to fame on "American Idol" in 2002, Clarkson has consistently delivered hit after hit, and her stint on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is only further proof of her talent, which also includes an ability to connect and charm audiences with her personality.

"Falling" was released on "Fine Line," Styles's 2019 album. The singer's next album, "Harry's House," is set to drop on May 20. The first single from the forthcoming album, called "As It Was," is out now, and Styles recently announced a tour with extended stays in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, and Chicago.