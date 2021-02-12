Hear Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle's Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack collab

Cover Shoot: 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield talk about their new movie, Judas and the Black Messiah, and bringing stories of Arifcan-American activism to the screen.

Judas and the Black Messiah has enlisted a pair of rap gods for its soundtrack.

The Oscar-hopeful film's accompanying album includes a powerful collaboration between Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle, "What It Feels Like," which officially dropped Friday — the same day the movie premiered in theaters and on HBO Max.

"What It Feels Like" marks Hussle's first single as a lead performer since his death in March 2019, though he has appeared posthumously as a featured artist on DJ Khaled's 2019 hit "Higher" and Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" in 2020.

Jay-Z — fresh from his nomination for potential induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — and Hussle appear on the Shaka King-directed movie's companion album alongside other contributing performers like H.E.R., A$AP Rocky, Nas, and more.

Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, stars the Get Out Oscar nominee as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, an influential activist who was shot and killed by police in 1969 at the age of 21.

While Jay-Z is arguably the most prominent artist featured on the soundtrack, H.E.R.'s "Fight For You" is the only song from the Judas soundtrack to advance in the Oscar race. Earlier this week, the Academy revealed its shortlists in technical categories, with the song appearing among the 15-strong list of contenders advancing toward a potential Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category.

Listen to "What It Feels Like" above. Judas and the Black Messiah is now playing in select theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

