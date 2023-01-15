Hear from Jason Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of MyBundle.TV Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the Jason Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of MyBundle.TV. The in-person interview was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About MyBundle.TV

MyBundle.TV is simplifying the streaming TV experience. With so many choices of what to watch and where to watch it, the streaming world is overwhelming. Our platform simplifies all of it so you can get back to watching the channels, shows, and movies you love while saving money & time in the process.

So, whether you’re looking to cut the cord and save money, find what service your favorite movie is located on, find that next great show to binge, or manage all your streaming services, we’re here to help. Watching TV shouldn’t be hard. We make it easy.

About Jason Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of MyBundle.TV

Prior to starting MyBundle.TV, Jason was a Portfolio Manager at Buckingham Capital Management, where he researched and invested in the Media/Telecom Sector with a special focus on how streaming TV was disrupting the traditional ecosystem. Jason not only believed consumers would benefit from the increasing choice afforded by streaming, but that a new golden age of broadband providers was around the corner due to the separation of broadband and video delivery. However, with all that choice came new challenges and Jason started MyBundle.TV to help simplify streaming for consumers, streaming services and broadband providers. Jason graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from the Macaulay Honors College at The City University of New York and lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his wife and two children.

