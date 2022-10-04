Hear Japanese Breakfast Cover Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’ for The North Face’s New Campaign

John Lonsdale
·3 min read
The-North-Face-Japanese-Breakfast-Fall-Campaign - Credit: Courtesy The North Face
The-North-Face-Japanese-Breakfast-Fall-Campaign - Credit: Courtesy The North Face

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has teamed up with The North Face to launch the brand’s new fall campaign, dubbed “It’s More Than a Jacket.”

The outdoor gear company released a video to kick off the upcoming line, available in stores and online later this month, which includes Zauner’s acoustic cover of Brandi Carlile’s beloved ballad “The Story,” from the songwriter’s 2007 album of the same name.

“It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story,'” Zauner, who released the bestselling memoir Crying in H Mart and her critically-acclaimed third LP Jubilee in 2021, says in a press release.

“I think the song captures the depths of human tenacity and the spirit of the journey so well,” the singer continues. “We wanted to keep our rendition sparse and acoustic. A beautiful string arrangement written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist, Molly Germer, and Quartet 121 soars in to sweep you up to the mountains.”

You can watch the brand’s new campaign spot, above, and hear Zauner’s excellent recording throughout the video. The commercial celebrates all of the adventures that happen after you zip up your North Face gear, and ends with the fitting line, “I was made for you.”

The North Face’s new fall collection, out on October 6, will be the brand’s “first-ever circular collection,” and features a wide mix of sustainably-made apparel and accessories for adults and kids. According to the brand, the collection features fleece gear, including quarter-zip fleece layers, unisex beanies, and, of course, jackets.

The company says it used completely recycled polyester materials to create the new pieces, which, per a release, “feature conscious choices designed to minimize waste, while creating products that can be more easily disassembled and recycled to keep the adventures going.”

The North Face got its rock and roll start in San Francisco back in 1966, becoming the place to shop for climbers who could also catch live shows in the North Face store by a little band called the Grateful Dead at the time. And along with the new campaign video, the company announced it’s returning to its Bay Area roots again for a brief stint to celebrate the new line with the “It’s More Than a Jacket” installation at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art this week.

In addition to upcycled gear from The North Face Renewed, the pop-up experience will feature used The North Face gear and its stories on display from the likes of athletes including Alex Honnold to icons like RZA. The one-day event is part of the museum’s First Thursdays program, which includes free entry on the first Thursday of each month for local residents.

“The stories, anecdotes, and submissions we’ve collected over the past year as part of It’s More Than a Jacket have shown the deep connection and intense sense of nostalgia our community has for their The North Face gear,” says Mike Ferris, vice president of global brand management for The North Face, in a press release. “Bringing a sampling of these stories to life in an experiential way at SFMOMA will allow them to live on, and hopefully inspire the next generation to use our gear for more unforgettable explorations.”

The newest North Face collection drops in stores and online starting on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Japanese Breakfast fans can catch the band on tour throughout the fall, including upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and at Austin City Limits, which you can livestream on Sunday, October for free on Hulu.

