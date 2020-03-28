Hear Isolated New Yorkers Clap in Gratitude for Essential Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez - Getty Images

From ELLE

On Friday, residents of New York City joined in the #ClapBecauseWeCare initiative to show their thanks for people who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. At 7 p.m., New Yorkers across the boroughs joined in a two-minute long round of applause to recognize everyone who can't stay home right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New York City has been identified as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and as of Friday, more than 26,000 cases had been confirmed within the five boroughs of the city. The state has 46,000 cases and deaths surpassed 600 by Friday evening, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned the city that the height of the outbreak is about 21 days away, per NBC New York.

"This doesn't attack the strong among us. It attacks the weak among us, the people we're supposed to protect," Cuomo said Friday. "These are our parents, our aunts and uncles, a relative who is sick. Every instinct says protect them, they need us. But those are the exact people this enemy attacks."

Here are just a few videos from New Yorkers who shared their gratitude from their terraces, rooftops, and front steps. After all, what New Yorkers lack in yard space they make up for in epic rooftop views.

Here's a video from Jackson Heights, Queens, near Elmhurst Hospital, the "epicenter of the epicenter" of the pandemic in the U.S.

Story continues

New Yorkers planned a two-min clap today for all essential workers, especially those in healthcare fighting for us



Here a snippet from my apartment in Jackson Heights, a few blocks from Elmhurst Hosptial, the epicenter of the coronavirus in NYC#ClapBecauseWeCare #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/mwbrNZRJn0



— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 27, 2020

This show of appreciation is happening around the world as healthcare workers and other essential employees continue to take care of the sick and provide goods for everyone quarantined in their homes. On Thursday evening, residents of the U.K. clapped for the workers in the National Health Service (NHS). Even some of the youngest royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapped their tiny hands together in appreciation for the healthcare professionals in their country.

If you haven't already, take a note from these three and send out some applause for the people in your community who can't stay home right now.





You Might Also Like