Hear Isolated New Yorkers Clap in Gratitude for Essential Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic
On Friday, residents of New York City joined in the #ClapBecauseWeCare initiative to show their thanks for people who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. At 7 p.m., New Yorkers across the boroughs joined in a two-minute long round of applause to recognize everyone who can't stay home right now.
New York City has been identified as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and as of Friday, more than 26,000 cases had been confirmed within the five boroughs of the city. The state has 46,000 cases and deaths surpassed 600 by Friday evening, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned the city that the height of the outbreak is about 21 days away, per NBC New York.
"This doesn't attack the strong among us. It attacks the weak among us, the people we're supposed to protect," Cuomo said Friday. "These are our parents, our aunts and uncles, a relative who is sick. Every instinct says protect them, they need us. But those are the exact people this enemy attacks."
Here are just a few videos from New Yorkers who shared their gratitude from their terraces, rooftops, and front steps. After all, what New Yorkers lack in yard space they make up for in epic rooftop views.
Sound On 🔊 at 7pm Friday New Yorkers showed their appreciation to essential workers with a two minute round of applause. New Yorkers showed their gratitude to the essential workers who have kept the city running and provided health care during the new Coronavirus outbreak! 👏👏👏 👏👏👏#clapbecausewecare #clapbecausewecarenyc #strongertogether #strong #newyork #coronavirus #worldpandemic #pandemic #wewillsurvive #wewillwin #ontheterrace #ourterrace
A post shared by R Simantov Fine Jewelry (@r_simantov) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT
A special moment of gratitude last night to end a tough week in #NewYorkCity 👏🏽. As the sun began to set over #NewYork the city’s spirit came to life with a round of applause for the incredible health care workers & emergency responders who are putting others first as we battle #COVID19. #NYC has sadly become the global epicenter of the #CoronaVirus but moments like this show the true character of people in this great city. A huge thank you to everyone on the frontlines! Special shout out to one of my best friends @apakalypse, an Emergency DR right in the thick of it in one of the worst affected #NY hospitals. You are an absolute hero! Together we will get through this so please everyone stay inside and stay safe. Sending positive vibes during these sad times 🙏🏽. #ClapBecauseWeCare #BeautifulDestinations @beautifuldestinations.
A post shared by TOM JAUNCEY (@tomjauncey) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:26am PDT
#ClapBecauseWeCare #NYC ❤️🗽 WE GOT THIS!
A post shared by Kyle Brincefield (@kylebrincefield) on Mar 27, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT
Pretty awesome moment last night from my building here in Harlem. I’m not sure how much of the neighborhood participated but I believe the #clapbecausewecare initiative asked for people to applaud for 2 minutes. My building hollered for almost 20 minutes 😂❤️. I love my city. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, sanitation workers, elevator mechanics, friends, neighbors and colleagues and any other #essentialworkers I may have left out who are putting themselves at risk.
A post shared by Sergio Ortega (@sergeprotector) on Mar 28, 2020 at 10:35am PDT
Here's a video from Jackson Heights, Queens, near Elmhurst Hospital, the "epicenter of the epicenter" of the pandemic in the U.S.
New Yorkers planned a two-min clap today for all essential workers, especially those in healthcare fighting for us
Here a snippet from my apartment in Jackson Heights, a few blocks from Elmhurst Hosptial, the epicenter of the coronavirus in NYC#ClapBecauseWeCare #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/mwbrNZRJn0
— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 27, 2020
This show of appreciation is happening around the world as healthcare workers and other essential employees continue to take care of the sick and provide goods for everyone quarantined in their homes. On Thursday evening, residents of the U.K. clapped for the workers in the National Health Service (NHS). Even some of the youngest royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapped their tiny hands together in appreciation for the healthcare professionals in their country.
To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS
A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT
If you haven't already, take a note from these three and send out some applause for the people in your community who can't stay home right now.
You Might Also Like