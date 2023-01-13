Hear from George Wetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Yumpingo Live at ICR Conference

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Yumpingo, a customer experience management platform. The in-person interview featured CEO George Wetz joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks. Watch the full recording below:

About Yumpingo

Yumpingo is the next-generation customer experience management platform that empowers hospitality teams to make high-impact decisions with unique clarity, confidence, and speed. By capturing live guest feedback across every dish, shift, server, location, and channel, Yumpingo enables brands to “get it right the first time” by delivering intuitive, powerful insights that drive specific and measurable improvements across their business.

About CEO and Co-Founder, George Wetz

George Wetz is CEO and co-founder of Yumpingo, a next-generation customer experience management platform that empowers hospitality brands, including Texas Roadhouse, California Pizza Kitchen, and Nando’s, to make high-impact decisions with unique clarity, confidence, and speed. In addition to overseeing general company operations, he also leads the product and engineering teams. George has an extensive background in software engineering, with special expertise in business insight applications. Originally from the UK, he now resides in Austin, Texas, the site of Yumpingo U.S.A. headquarters.

