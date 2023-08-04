Hear Doja Cat’s New Declaration of Independence, ‘Paint the Town Red’

2023 TIME100 Gala - Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/TIME

Doja Cat plays off of Dionne Warwick’s independence in “Walk on By” on her new single “Paint the Town Red,” which samples Warwick’s song. “My happiness is all of your misery,” she raps at one point in the new track, whose chorus plays off the theme: “Bitch, I said what I said/I’d rather be famous instead/I let all that get to my head/I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

Doja leaked the song herself in a recent Instagram Live broadcast, in which she spent the duration of the song painting a white canvas deep red. She also teased the track on Twitter with a short clip of the chorus as red paint splattered around the screen, and the camera pulled out to reveal the song title written in bloody finger painting.

The rapper is slated to appear during Victoria’s Secret’s Prime Video broadcast, The Tour ’23, on Sept. 26. She’s expected to perform new material, so it’s possible that Doja will include “Paint the Town Red” as well as her other recently released song, “Attention.” “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the gig.

After the VS appearance, Doja will be hitting the road for a fall tour, which will bring her from San Francisco to Chicago between Halloween and Dec. 13. Doechii and Ice Spice will appear at select dates.

