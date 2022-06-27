Hear a dispatcher’s touching send off for a SC deputy killed in the line of duty

It never gets easier.

Law enforcement officers from Spartanburg County and beyond paid tribute to Deputy Austin Aldridge Sunday, who died June 21 responding to a domestic violence call.

In song and tribute, they remembered a 25-year-old colleague who was always smiling and always wanted to be a cop. They remembered his kindness to everyone, especially children, and made reference to the fact his wife, Jessica, was pregnant with their first child.

Sheriff Chuck Wright spoke directly to her when he said his office would take care of her and the child.

And at the end, in Westwood Memorial Gardens in Moore, came his last call.