Healy hits 2 HRs to power A's past Yankees 5-2

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, left, meets with catcher Austin Romine, right, on the mound during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Ryon Healy went deep twice for his third multihomer game in two weeks, Matt Joyce also hit a long ball and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Saturday.

Joyce reached base five times, Jesse Hahn (3-4) pitched five innings to defeat New York for the first time in his career and Jed Lowrie had an RBI single to keep the A's rolling at home. Oakland has won six of its last eight at the Coliseum, including three straight against the Yankees.

Healy hit a tying solo home run in the second inning, then put the A's up with his 17th home run leading off the fourth. The slugger also had two home runs against Washington on June 3 and against Toronto on June 5.

Joyce homered leading off the game against Masahiro Tanaka (5-7). It was Joyce's fifth career leadoff homer and first since Sept. 24, 2013 - also against the Yankees.

Sean Doolittle retired three batters for his second save.