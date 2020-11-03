How can you be healthy if you're not treated fairly? Why health care in Labrador is changing

A lack of cultural sensitivity in the health-care system in Labrador isn't new, according to Anatasia Qupee, social health director for Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.

Qupee — who organized a vigil to honour Joyce Echaquan, a First Nations woman who recorded racist insults hurled at her from staff while she lay on her deathbed in a Quebec hospital — says Innu communities have for years been facing challenges in how they access health services.

Whether it's the Innu-aimun language not being taken into account when seeing Innu patients, or incidents of racism that have happened at the Labrador Health Centre, she says health care needs to change.

"People when they feel devalued, they don't feel healthy. It affects your heath. You don't get better from it," she said in a Labrador Morning interview.

Medical staff not listening to or understanding Innu patients is a common complaint that Qupee has heard in the community. She said that only contributes to a person's feelings of not being valued, which in turn affects their health.

Qupee says there's even a lack of respect when community members gather at the hospital when a loved one is placed in palliative care.

"We're told you're making too much noise or people should close the door when they're singing or there's too many people in the hallways. Like over the years, we always knew this is what we're walking into at the hospital," she said.

Qupee says a lack of cultural sensitivity contributes to an atmosphere where people are not only uncomfortable, but also fearful of the health-care system.

What's in a name?

Nunatsiavut Deputy Health and Social Development Minister Michelle Kinney said a historical legacy needs to be recognized, as well as a systemic power imbalance that was laid as a foundation— and it's even found in the name of health authority, Labrador-Grenfell Health.

She says many people see Sir Wilfred Grenfell — the English medical missionary — as a pioneer who did much good in Labrador and northern Newfoundland, but she added he had a lot of control over health-care services.

"He made lot of decisions over people's access to health care, who got health care, when they got health care, all those kinds of things, and there's a lot of fear and negativity from a lot of people on the coast around that," she said.

