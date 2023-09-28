After ‘healthy’ trash talk in summer training, Boise State and Memphis QBs ready to battle

Memphis starting quarterback Seth Henigan and his Boise State counterpart, Taylen Green, lived in towns only about 15 miles apart growing up in Texas.

Although they never faced each other in high school because they played in different classifications, the two got to know each other over the summer while training together at Lewisville High School, Green’s alma mater.

But any friendship they formed goes out the window this week. The Broncos and Tigers meet for the first time in program history at 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

“I respect him a lot,” Green said, “just being from the same region, being from Dallas. He definitely can spin it. He definitely can throw the ball anywhere on the field, and his IQ is really second to none.”

Henigan, originally from Denton, joined Green in Lewisville — both suburbs are just to the north in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — to practice throwing in the summertime heat. Henigan even borrowed Boise State wide receivers Eric McAlister and Stefan Cobbs, who are also from Texas.

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan looks to pass against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season.

Their upcoming game was a constant topic of conversation.

“We were having fun. A little trash talk is healthy sometimes,” Green said. “... Being out there grinding, especially in the Texas heat, you’ve gotta have fun.”

When they weren’t talking trash, the two quarterbacks spent time talking all things football and seemed to develop a mutual respect, Green said.

“His accuracy and his arm strength, he can throw it anywhere and it’s on time,” Green said. “His footwork is crisp, so I’m definitely impressed by him.”

Henigan is coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 286-of-446 passes for 3,571 yards and 22 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 289 yards and four scores. He ranked 16th in the NCAA in passing yards, 18th in total offense (295.8), 21st in passing yards per game (273.8) and 26th in completions per game (21.92).

This season, Henigan is 102-for-147 passing for 1,107 yards, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s added three rushing TDs.

Just as Green has been able to rely on sophomore Ashton Jeanty this season, Henigan has been able to get the ball to his own standout running back. Blake Watson ranks 12th in the nation in all-purpose yards, averaging 138.8 per game. Watson has 24 catches for 213 yards and a TD, plus 342 yards on the ground and four more scores.

Jeanty leads the nation in all-purpose yards, at 173 per game.

“What we’ve seen in our film study thus far is (Henigan’s) efficient in getting the ball out quick,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “... They have the ability to stretch the field vertically as well as spreading the ball around to the tailback to get him his touches.”

Henigan’s leading wide receiver is Roc Taylor, a 6-foot-3 junior who has 22 catches for 297 yards.

Boise State QB Taylen Green throws a pass to Stefan Cobbs during the home win over North Dakota on Sept. 16.

BOISE STATE AT MEMPHIS

When: 2 p.m. Mountain time Saturday

Where: Liberty Stadium (58,325, AstroTurf), Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 2-2, 1-0 MW; Memphis 3-1, 1-0 AAC

Series: First meeting

Vegas line: Memphis by 3.5

Weather: High of 93 degrees, 4% chance of rain, 7 mph wind