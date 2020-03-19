Healthy Sales Growth Projected for Medical Loupes; Flip up Loupes Gain Preference over TTL Counterparts, Says a New FMI Study

High prevalence of chronic diseases, further complemented by the ever-increasing geriatric population, is catapulting the demand for medical loupes.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / The global medical loupes market size is projected to surpass US$ 475 Mn by the end of 2029. Advancements in medical technology and the strong rise of minimally invasive surgeries are contributing to the growth of the medical loupes market. The thriving trend of body shaping procedures such as non-invasive fat loss surgeries and breast augmentation is particularly shaping the demand for medical loupes in global market.

"The global medical devices industry is witnessing incremental growth and healthcare companies are on the spree to adoption of VDC (variable distance control) technology. This would provide surgeons and dentists with enhanced depth of edge and field acuity," underlines this FMI report.

Key Takeaways of Medical Loupes Market

Flip up medical loupes will continue to witness significant demand when compared with through the lens (TTL).

Galilean will remain highly preferred in the medical loupes market.

Surgical applications continue to contribute a major market share; application in dentistry will observe a moderate rise.

Through 2029, online sales channels will remain highly profitable in comparison with offline sales channels in the global market.

North America will continue to account for the major revenue share in the medical loupes market. Moreover, East Asia will witness a moderate growth.

Key Growth Factors in the Medical Loupes Market

Developed countries across the globe are spending more to avail latest and updated healthcare facilities.

Mounting investments by the stakeholders in the healthcare industry in the state-of-the-art technology and equipment are positively impacting the growth of the market.

Owing to the multiple attributes of flip ups such as lower prices, flexibility of flips through up & down, and customization of angle of declination of flips are further pushing the demand for medical loupes.

Technological advancements in the medical equipment such as wide range in tilt & angle views, lightweight, and comfortable ergonomic working positions are surging the demand for medical loupes.

Key Limiting Factor to Medical Loupe Sales

Continued failure to achieve the perfect angle depending on declination angles and different facial geometrics remains the key limiting factor.

Competition Analysis

The global medical loupes market is fairly consolidated. Most of the leading market players are strategizing to enhance their focus on mergers & acquisitions, product development, and product launch. Along with this, the players are widely embracing technology to increase their market presence. For instance, in 2019, a manufacturer of dental loupes and headlights - Orascotic, launched TruColor- a loupe integrated with advanced illumination technology that can achieve high level of accuracy in the healthcare domain. Some of the other frontrunners in the market space are Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, ErgonoptiX, and Design for vision Inc.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on medical loupes market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product (through the lens and flip up loupes), lens type (Galilean and prismatic), application (dentistry and surgical), and sales channels (online and offline) and across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

