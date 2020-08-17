Healthy cereals: 17 healthy options, toppings and tips

From Netdoctor

Even though breakfast is often called ‘the most important meal of the day’, it’s also usually the meal occasion you’re least inclined to invest your culinary efforts into. Few of us have the time to prep, cook, and clean up after a hearty meal before 8am. This is where healthy cereals save the day, but how do you whether your cereal of choice is healthy or not?



Browsing the cereal aisle at your local supermarket, it can be difficult to discern genuinely healthy cereals from the sugar and salt-laden imposter brands.

To help make your morning choice more straightforward, we asked Jo Travers, dietitian for Love Your Gut, and Georgine Leung, nutritionist at Kurami, to explain which healthy cereals stand up to scrutiny:

10 healthy cereals to start your day



They call it breakfast for a reason. Depending on your sleeping habits, your first meal of the day typically breaks a 10, 12 or even 14 hour-long fast. ‘After sleeping all night – when your body is still using energy and nutrients – it’s important to ‘top-up’ the nutrients that we can't store a great deal of; water-soluble vitamins and energy in particular,’ says Travers.

Healthy cereals are a source of carbohydrates, she says, which are the body’s first port of call for energy. ‘The evidence shows that although people who eat breakfast tend to consume more calories over the day, there is no difference in weight,’ Travers adds, ‘This suggests that the energy consumed during breakfast is being put to good use.’

When browsing healthy cereals, what should you look for on the label? ‘Cereals encompass a wide variety of grains – from wheat, maize, rice and oats, to less common types such as rye, teff, millet and sorghum,’ says Leung. ‘Sometimes, ‘pseudocereals’ such as quinoa and buckwheat may also be listed, due to the way these are consumed in the diet as a starchy base.’

The term ‘whole grain’ is frequently referenced in healthy cereals. These refer to cereals that have the entire grain – outer bran, middle endosperm and inner germ – intact. They’re more nutrient-dense, says Leung, which means they are packed with essential vitamins and minerals including B vitamins, iron and zinc.

Whole grain cereals are also typically high in dietary fibre, which brings a whole host of health benefits – supporting your digestive, bowel and even heart health. Give your fibre and nutrient intake a boost at breakfast with our pick of 10 healthy cereals:

View photos Photo credit: George Coppock More

1. Oats

Among the healthiest grains on earth, oats are naturally high in vitamins, minerals, fibre – including highly healthful beta-glucan – and several powerful antioxidants, all wrapped up in around 24g of carbs, 5g of protein and 3g of fat per 40g serve. When buying oats, avoid pre-portioned or pre-flavoured options, since they’re usually high in added sugars. In order of nutritional value, oat groats are the highest, followed by oat bran, then steel-cut oats, then rolled oats, and finally instant oats.

Oats are extremely high in manganese, in fact a 40g bowl contains your recommended daily amount (RDA). The same serve also provides a rich source of phosphorus (approximately 20 per cent of your RDA), magnesium (around 15 per cent of your RDA), copper (10 per cent), iron (10 per cent), zinc (10 per cent) and vitamin B9 (five per cent), plus around 20 per cent of your vitamin B1 intake and 5 per cent of your vitamin B5 RDA. They also contain calcium, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin B3 in smaller quantities.

Story continues