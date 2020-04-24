HealthSpace Deploys COVID-19 Contact Tracing in Three US Counties as the State of Hawaii Begins Real-Time Tracing

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS.CN - News) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC:HDSLF - News) is pleased to announce it has begun working with Bay County, MI, Cass County, IL and Wilson County, NC to utilize the Company's HSCloud Suite platform for COVID-19 contact tracing across each county. All three counties reached out to HealthSpace last week after hearing of the product and requested access to the platform to begin setup. The Company provided access to these counties on April 21 and is providing use of the platform on a gratis basis for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the State of Hawaii has completed internal trials and has begun utilizing the platform for COVID-19 contact tracing across the state.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd (CNW Group/HealthSpace Data)

The demand for HealthSpace's contact tracing platform has been rapidly growing as word has spread since it first announced the initial release of the platform with Okanogan, Washington and Vancouver Island two weeks ago. Numerous agencies have proactively reached out after hearing about the platform. As public health agencies and officials are ever increasingly busy during this time, the Company has been providing regular demonstrations of the platform, online, numerous times a week to make it easier for agencies interested to get a look at how the platform works.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison, commented, "I am immensely proud of how our team has worked tirelessly to implement this platform and get it into the hands of those agencies in need. Having only first released the contact tracing platform two weeks ago, I am amazed at the demand we are already seeing. We are continually refining the process and configurations for each agency, as well as adding new product additions, so that our platform can continually be an exponential force multiplier to the work these agencies are doing."

Story continues

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with Primoris Group Inc. to provide the Company with media relations, investor relations and corporate communications expertise. The initial term of the agreement is three months and will be month-to-month thereafter. The Company will pay the Primoris Group CAD$5,000 a month as well as issue to the Primoris Group an option to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace offers one of the only self-serve enterprise suites for government, providing greater power to the end-user. Further, HealthSpace now delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses enabling them to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, while expanding into commercial enterprise verticals to enable new customers with proactive environmental health best practices and policies. HealthSpace has now entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "pipeline", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/24/c9107.html