HealthQuest Online Directory Database 2022: Coverage of 1,900 Organizations and 13,000 Employees

·3 min read
Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HealthQuest Online Directory Database Subscription" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription provides searchable and exportable online 24/7 access to four HealthQuest directory databases: The National Managed Care Leadership Directory, Accountable Care Directory, Medicaid Managed Care Directory and the Medicare Managed Care Directory.

All data fields incorporated in each of the four directories are accessible with the online subscription. Searches may be organized by Companies, Parent Companies, Employees, or for organizational summary information by each Directory.

The HealthQuest Online Directory Database includes over 1,900 organizations and over 13,000 employees listed. All companies are categorized by company type and include full company contact information. All employees are classified by standardized job functions. 44% of employees have direct phone numbers or extensions, and 25% of employees have email addresses indicated.

Search criteria include standardized selections such as by Directory or State for Companies or Employees; Job Function by Employees or Company Type for applicable Directories. Search criteria can also be input by keyword, company or employee names, or additional criteria. Search results include options to export data in .csv and additional formats and to link for additional detailed information for a selected record when applicable.

The HealthQuest Directory Online Database reflects updates made to applicable HealthQuest directories throughout the year, as opposed to the annual or semi-annual updates published for release with each individual directory.

With a HealthQuest Directory Database Online Subscription, you can target your information using powerful searches for records contained in all four HealthQuest directories, and access and export selected records from these databases anyplace, any time online.

Data fields included in the Database

Company information includes these data fields:

  • Company Name

  • Address

  • City

  • State

  • Zip Code

  • Phone

  • eMail/Fax

  • Website

  • Parent Company

  • Company Type (health plan, provider network, Specialty Organization, Administrative Organization, PBM/PDP, or State Agency)

  • Directories the company is listed in

  • Full State Name

  • Company ID#

Employee information includes these data fields:

  • Employee Full Name

  • Company

  • Title

  • Primary Job Type (33 standardized categories - see Data Specifications and Breakdown)

  • Secondary Job Type

  • Direct Phone

  • Email

  • Last Name

  • First Name

  • Suffix

Accountable Care Summary Information for Applicable Companies includes:

  • Company

  • ACO Org Name

  • Service Area

  • Medicare ACO Type

  • Primary State Served

  • Commercial/Other Plans

  • Medicare ACO#

  • Medicare Start Date

  • Medicare Members

  • Commercial/Other Members

  • # Physicians

  • Provider Affiliations

  • Admin/Other Affiliations

Medicaid Managed Care Summary Information for Applicable Companies includes:

  • Company

  • Medicaid Plan Name

  • Primary State Served

  • Program 1 (applicable to State MCOs)

  • Enrollment (when available)

  • Category (National MCO, State Agency or State MCO)

Medicare Managed Care Summary Information for Applicable Companies includes:

  • Company

  • Contract Name

  • Primary State Served

  • Plan Name

  • Contract

  • Contract Enrollment

  • Total Enrollment


For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x74hb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

