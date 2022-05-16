HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Results

·4 min read
Presentation at Conference

DRAPER, Utah, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent health savings account (“HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced plans to release its first quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, June 6, 2022. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET during which management will review the Company’s first quarter results.

HealthEquity First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

Date:

June 6, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Dial-In:

1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International)

Conference ID:

6370704

Webcast:

ir.healthequity.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s website at ir.healthequity.com.

The Company also announced that its management team plans to virtually present and meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conference:

2022 RW Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date:

June 7, 2022

Time:

10:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

none

About HealthEquity
HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks and Further with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

  • our ability to integrate the Further business successfully;

  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

  • our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com




    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir