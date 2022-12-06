HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2022 Financial Results

HealthEquity, Inc.
·23 min read
HealthEquity, Inc.
HealthEquity, Inc.

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue of $216.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to $180.0 million in Q3 FY22.

  • Net loss of $1.6 million, compared to $5.0 million in Q3 FY22, with non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $28.9 million in Q3 FY22.

  • Net loss per diluted share of $0.02, compared to $0.06 in Q3 FY22, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.38, compared to $0.35 in Q3 FY22.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $73.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $61.1 million in Q3 FY22.

  • 7.7 million HSAs, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.

  • Total HSA Assets of $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% compared to Q3 FY22.

  • 14.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 FY22.

DRAPER, Utah , Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"This quarter, Team Purple delivered 13% new HSA sales growth, a 67% narrower GAAP net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% from one year ago," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO. "Today, HealthEquity is the largest HSA provider measured by both accounts and assets, and we intend to build on that momentum by delivering a strong fourth quarter."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $216.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to $180.0 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $108.6 million, custodial revenue of $74.6 million, and interchange revenue of $32.9 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue for each of the third quarters ended October 31, 2022 and 2021.

Account and asset metrics

HealthEquity reported sales of 170,000 new HSAs in the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, compared to 151,000 in the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. HSAs as of October 31, 2022 were 7.7 million, an increase of 23% year over year, including 529,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 23% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 6.8 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2022 were $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2022.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, management expects revenue of $850 million to $860 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $34 million and $27 million, resulting in net loss of $0.40 to $0.32 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $106 million and $114 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.26 to $1.35 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $261 million to $271 million.

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of approximately $950 million to $970 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 33-34% of revenue. These amounts assume an average annualized yield on HSA cash of approximately 2.25%.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release (other than with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024) to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release. A reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 to net income (loss), its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not included, because our net income (loss) outlook for this future period is not available without unreasonable efforts as we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items excluded from this non-GAAP measure (such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and income tax provision (benefit)).

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to discuss the fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity, Inc. call." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • the impact of societal and economic changes arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of recent and future acquisitions with our business successfully;

  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

  • potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

  • our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

October 31, 2022

 

January 31, 2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

210,197

 

$

225,414

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,045 and $6,228 as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

87,716

 

 

87,428

Other current assets

 

34,247

 

 

38,495

Total current assets

 

332,160

 

 

351,337

Property and equipment, net

 

15,620

 

 

23,372

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

58,536

 

 

63,613

Intangible assets, net

 

964,531

 

 

973,137

Goodwill

 

1,645,759

 

 

1,645,836

Other assets

 

48,151

 

 

49,807

Total assets

$

3,064,757

 

$

3,107,102

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

15,842

 

$

27,541

Accrued compensation

 

35,140

 

 

47,136

Accrued liabilities

 

33,367

 

 

57,589

Current portion of long-term debt

 

15,313

 

 

8,750

Operating lease liabilities

 

10,713

 

 

12,171

Total current liabilities

 

110,375

 

 

153,187

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

911,406

 

 

922,077

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

60,819

 

 

65,232

Other long-term liabilities

 

9,758

 

 

14,185

Deferred tax liability

 

89,281

 

 

99,846

Total long-term liabilities

 

1,071,264

 

 

1,101,340

Total liabilities

 

1,181,639

 

 

1,254,527

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 84,636 and 83,780 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

8

 

 

8

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,732,985

 

 

1,676,508

Accumulated earnings

 

150,125

 

 

176,059

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,883,118

 

 

1,852,575

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,064,757

 

$

3,107,102


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

 

Three months ended October 31,

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

$

108,580

 

 

$

102,733

 

 

$

315,962

 

 

$

314,449

 

Custodial revenue

 

74,642

 

 

 

49,006

 

 

 

199,606

 

 

 

144,760

 

Interchange revenue

 

32,864

 

 

 

28,215

 

 

 

112,339

 

 

 

94,050

 

Total revenue

 

216,086

 

 

 

179,954

 

 

 

627,907

 

 

 

553,259

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service costs

 

76,493

 

 

 

66,217

 

 

 

232,281

 

 

 

204,183

 

Custodial costs

 

6,812

 

 

 

5,734

 

 

 

20,543

 

 

 

15,567

 

Interchange costs

 

5,923

 

 

 

4,683

 

 

 

19,240

 

 

 

15,102

 

Total cost of revenue

 

89,228

 

 

 

76,634

 

 

 

272,064

 

 

 

234,852

 

Gross profit

 

126,858

 

 

 

103,320

 

 

 

355,843

 

 

 

318,407

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

17,245

 

 

 

12,726

 

 

 

49,648

 

 

 

42,288

 

Technology and development

 

48,890

 

 

 

38,070

 

 

 

140,653

 

 

 

111,437

 

General and administrative

 

25,131

 

 

 

20,004

 

 

 

74,795

 

 

 

63,503

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

23,541

 

 

 

19,642

 

 

 

71,420

 

 

 

59,745

 

Merger integration

 

6,509

 

 

 

13,244

 

 

 

23,486

 

 

 

38,422

 

Total operating expenses

 

121,316

 

 

 

103,686

 

 

 

360,002

 

 

 

315,395

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

5,542

 

 

 

(366

)

 

 

(4,159

)

 

 

3,012

 

Other expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(12,165

)

 

 

(11,881

)

 

 

(34,119

)

 

 

(25,824

)

Other income (expense), net

 

443

 

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

(164

)

Total other expense

 

(11,722

)

 

 

(8,759

)

 

 

(33,945

)

 

 

(25,988

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(6,180

)

 

 

(9,125

)

 

 

(38,104

)

 

 

(22,976

)

Income tax benefit

 

(4,539

)

 

 

(4,087

)

 

 

(12,170

)

 

 

(11,505

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(1,641

)

 

$

(5,038

)

 

$

(25,934

)

 

$

(11,471

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.14

)

Diluted

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.14

)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

84,572

 

 

 

83,551

 

 

 

84,349

 

 

 

82,939

 

Diluted

 

84,572

 

 

 

83,551

 

 

 

84,349

 

 

 

82,939

 


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(25,934

)

 

$

(11,471

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

120,726

 

 

 

98,364

 

Stock-based compensation

 

50,310

 

 

 

41,700

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

2,454

 

 

 

3,616

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

4,044

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(2,147

)

Other non-cash items

 

269

 

 

 

(750

)

Deferred taxes

 

(10,565

)

 

 

(8,765

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(451

)

 

 

(10,090

)

Other assets

 

6,809

 

 

 

19,888

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

6,169

 

 

 

8,944

 

Accrued compensation

 

(11,630

)

 

 

(18,098

)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities

 

(33,170

)

 

 

(34,023

)

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

(5,401

)

 

 

(6,808

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

(4,427

)

 

 

6,034

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

95,159

 

 

 

90,438

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs

 

(35,306

)

 

 

(49,033

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,971

)

 

 

(7,284

)

Acquisition of intangible member assets

 

(70,574

)

 

 

(64,463

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(49,533

)

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

 

 

 

 

2,367

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(108,851

)

 

 

(167,946

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

(6,562

)

 

 

(1,003,125

)

Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net

 

(1,579

)

 

 

(1,565

)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

6,616

 

 

 

7,728

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

950,000

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(11,846

)

Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs

 

 

 

 

456,642

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,525

)

 

 

397,834

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(15,217

)

 

 

320,326

 

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

 

225,414

 

 

 

328,803

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

$

210,197

 

 

$

649,129

 


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Supplemental cash flow data:

 

 

 

Interest expense paid in cash

$

36,268

 

$

13,685

 

Income tax payments (refunds), net

 

775

 

 

(5,926

)

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation

 

4,099

 

 

3,708

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities

 

297

 

 

479

 

Purchases of intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities

 

 

 

2,281

 

Contingent consideration recognized at acquisition

 

 

 

8,147

 

Exercise of common stock options receivable

 

21

 

 

1

 

Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net

 

77

 

 

19

 


Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss is as follows:

 

Three months ended October 31,

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Cost of revenue

$

3,662

 

$

3,076

 

$

10,667

 

$

8,547

Sales and marketing

 

2,569

 

 

829

 

 

7,136

 

 

5,677

Technology and development

 

4,045

 

 

3,458

 

 

10,388

 

 

10,164

General and administrative

 

7,894

 

 

5,921

 

 

22,119

 

 

17,312

Other expense, net (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

342

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

18,170

 

$

13,284

 

$

50,310

 

$

42,042

(1)   Equity-based awards exchanged for cash in connection with the Luum acquisition.

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

October 31, 2022

 

October 31, 2021

 

% Change

 

January 31, 2022

HSAs

7,650

 

6,241

 

23%

 

7,207

New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date

170

 

151

 

13%

 

472

New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date

526

 

446

 

18%

 

918

New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date

90

 

160

 

(44)%

 

740

HSAs with investments

529

 

431

 

23%

 

455

CDBs

6,849

 

7,085

 

(3)%

 

7,192

Total Accounts

14,499

 

13,326

 

9%

 

14,399

Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date

14,523

 

13,247

 

10%

 

14,326

Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date

14,482

 

13,158

 

10%

 

13,450


HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)

October 31, 2022

 

October 31, 2021

 

% Change

 

January 31, 2022

HSA cash

$

13,096

 

$

10,469

 

25%

 

$

12,943

HSA investments

 

7,108

 

 

5,959

 

19%

 

 

6,675

Total HSA Assets

 

20,204

 

 

16,428

 

23%

 

 

19,618

Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date

 

12,941

 

 

10,066

 

29%

 

 

10,579

Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date

 

12,973

 

 

10,182

 

27%

 

 

12,118


Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)

October 31, 2022

 

October 31, 2021

 

% Change

 

January 31, 2022

Client-held funds

$

759

 

$

811

 

(6)%

 

$

897

Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date

 

832

 

 

849

 

(2)%

 

 

842

Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date

 

794

 

 

796

 

—%

 

 

822


Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

 

Three months ended October 31,

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

$

(1,641

)

 

$

(5,038

)

 

$

(25,934

)

 

$

(11,471

)

Interest income

 

(443

)

 

 

(478

)

 

 

(584

)

 

 

(1,419

)

Interest expense

 

12,165

 

 

 

11,881

 

 

 

34,119

 

 

 

25,824

 

Income tax benefit

 

(4,539

)

 

 

(4,087

)

 

 

(12,170

)

 

 

(11,505

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,959

 

 

 

13,904

 

 

 

49,306

 

 

 

38,619

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

23,541

 

 

 

19,642

 

 

 

71,420

 

 

 

59,745

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

18,170

 

 

 

13,284

 

 

 

50,310

 

 

 

41,700

 

Merger integration expenses

 

6,509

 

 

 

13,244

 

 

 

23,486

 

 

 

38,422

 

Acquisition costs (gains) (1)

 

 

 

 

(2,687

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

4,917

 

Gain on equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,677

)

Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract

 

1,114

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

3,256

 

 

 

3,468

 

Costs associated with unused office space

 

1,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,788

 

 

 

 

Other

 

345

 

 

 

579

 

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

(1,047

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

73,361

 

 

$

61,087

 

 

$

198,740

 

 

$

185,576

 

(1)   For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

 

Outlook for the year ending

(in millions)

January 31, 2023

Net loss

$(34) - (27)

Interest income

(1)

Interest expense

48

Income tax benefit

(15) - (12)

Depreciation and amortization

66

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

94

Stock-based compensation expense

65

Merger integration expenses

27

Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract

4

Costs associated with unused office space

5

Other expense

2

Adjusted EBITDA

$261 - 271


Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

 

Three months ended October 31,

 

Nine months ended October 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

$

(1,641

)

 

$

(5,038

)

 

$

(25,934

)

 

$

(11,471

)

Income tax benefit

 

(4,539

)

 

 

(4,087

)

 

 

(12,170

)

 

 

(11,505

)

Loss before income taxes - GAAP

 

(6,180

)

 

 

(9,125

)

 

 

(38,104

)

 

 

(22,976

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

23,541

 

 

 

19,642

 

 

 

71,420

 

 

 

59,745

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

18,170

 

 

 

13,284

 

 

 

50,310

 

 

 

41,700

 

Merger integration expenses

 

6,509

 

 

 

13,244

 

 

 

23,486

 

 

 

38,422

 

Acquisition costs (gains)

 

 

 

 

(2,687

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

4,917

 

Gain on equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,677

)

Costs associated with unused office space

 

1,181

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,788

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

4,192

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,192

 

Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP

 

49,401

 

 

 

47,675

 

 

 

149,057

 

 

 

147,299

 

Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP

 

43,221

 

 

 

38,550

 

 

 

110,953

 

 

 

124,323

 

Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)

 

10,805

 

 

 

9,638

 

 

 

27,738

 

 

 

31,081

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

32,416

 

 

 

28,912

 

 

 

83,215

 

 

 

93,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares

 

84,572

 

 

 

83,551

 

 

 

84,349

 

 

 

82,939

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.12

 

(1)   The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net loss outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

 

Outlook for the year ending

(in millions, except per share data)

January 31, 2023

Net loss

$(34) - (27)

Income tax benefit

(15) - (12)

Loss before income taxes - GAAP

(49) - (39)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

94

Stock-based compensation expense

65

Merger integration expenses

27

Costs associated with unused office space

5

Total adjustments to loss before income taxes - GAAP

191

Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP

142 - 152

Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)

36 - 38

Non-GAAP net income

$106 - 114

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares

84

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)

$1.26 - 1.35

(1)   The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2)   Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.


Certain terms

Term

Definition

HSA

A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.

CDB

Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.

HSA member

Consumers with HSAs that we serve.

Total HSA Assets

HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.

Client

Our employer clients.

Total Accounts

The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.

Client-held funds

Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.

Network Partner

Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income

Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Teen pitching star's historic 1st-pitch ball enshrined at Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

    When 16-year-old Jaida Lee of St. John's played in the male baseball competition at the Canada Summer Games in August, she knew she was making history. What she didn't expect was the ball she used for her first pitch would eventually make it into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. "I didn't really think they were being serious," said Lee, standing beside the display case at the Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ont. "I definitely didn't expect it." Lee made baseball history at the Canada Summer Games

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have