HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT's (ASX:HCW) top owners are individual investors with 58% stake, while 21% is held by public companies

If you want to know who really controls HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 58% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 21% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Home Consortium Limited, with ownership of 21%. With 0.5% and 0.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Franklin Resources, Inc. and David Di Pilla are the second and third largest shareholders. David Di Pilla, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 10 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than AU$2.1m worth of shares in the AU$462m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 21% of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

