Healthcare Triangle Closes $500,000 Private Placement of Common Stock Priced Above The Market

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced the closing of a private placement of 769,231 shares of its common stock for a purchase price of $0.65 per share, generating aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $500,000. Net proceeds from the sale of the securities will be used for working capital purposes.



“This cash infusion will support our continuous innovation and development of tools that reinforce healthcare progress through digital transformation,” said Thyagarajan Ramachandran, Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Triangle. “We appreciate the vote of confidence in our Company that this investment represents.”

Additional details on the transaction are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov.

The shares sold by the company in the private placement have not been registered for sale under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on October 7, 2021, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

