Healthcare Triangle Announces $3 Million Cloud DevOps Managed Services Agreement

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Company’s HITRUST-certified Cloud DevOps Managed Services enable new customer to quickly adopt and deploy cloud solutions in a secure, compliant, and scalable manner

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud and digital transformation, managed services, and data analytics solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced a new $3 million agreement to provide Cloud DevOps Managed Services for a leading life sciences customer, reinforcing the Company’s position as a top player in the Cloud DevOps Managed Services business.



The customer, a forward-thinking oncology company leading the charge against cancer with next-generation medications and treatments, was seeking a partner to build and automate their enterprise cloud platform and create a DevOps operations platform to help them achieve their business goals. The customer sought to streamline their operations through a DevOps approach, selecting Healthcare Triangle’s automation and standardization solutions backed by extensive expertise and experience in DevOps.

Healthcare Triangle is laser focused on delivering next generation HITRUST certified Cloud DevOps Managed Services that enable customers to quickly adopt and deploy cloud solutions in a secure, compliant, and scalable manner. HCTI is benefiting from significant traction in this market as life sciences companies move to the cloud to improve efficiency and agility while reducing costs.

"We are very pleased to announce another large win in managed services for the life sciences segment," said Roy Sookhoo, COO of Healthcare Triangle. "Our superior industry knowledge, unique value proposition of combining deep domain expertise – including cloud technology, data analytics capabilities, and managed services – with world-class delivery capabilities is resonating with customers who are looking for transformational solutions. Healthcare Triangle’s solution not only addresses the customer's current needs, but also provided a roadmap for their future growth."

Story continues

About the Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on October 7, 2021, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contacts



