Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Observe Prominent CAGR Growth of 8.55% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare supply chain management market which was USD 2.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.43 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market business document provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global market. Crucial information to grow or establish a business such as competitive situation and trends, concentration rates, expansion, mergers and acquisitions, is also provided in this industry report. The report has sections which are prepared by keeping in mind the market at regional, worldwide and country level. Healthcare Supply Chain Management marketing report also highlights the market share study as well as estimates the role of industrial growth and advancement.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare supply chain management market which was USD 2.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.43 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

The supply chain for pharmaceutical products is crucial in the healthcare business for guaranteeing a high standard of care for patients and appropriate medicine supplies for pharmacies. In terms of cost, it's estimated that supply contributes for 25-30% of hospital operating expenses. As a result, this must be controlled efficiently in order to meet both service and cost goals.

Healthcare systems and processes are crucial to a society's ability to meet its healthcare needs. When it comes to the operation of hospitals, it is common to see certain resources squandered and delays at various levels and periods as a result of patients seeing several providers dispersed over multiple sites.

Opportunities

The medical supply chain management market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, thanks to rising demand for cloud-based solutions, increased pharmaceutical and software company collaboration, improvements in the supply chain management product portfolio, and the emergence of technological advancements in the healthcare supply chain.

Report Investment: Know the Pros

  • Besides assessing real time developments and triggers, this section of the report also presents notable past highlights that accelerated growth in this Market.

  • A well scouted presentation of all the crucial segments that collectively harness maximum profit building in global Market

  • A detailed account of crucial market developments, potential investment bays as well as evaluation of successful business decisions that guide profitable business outcome

  • A clear depiction of market specific dynamics, competitor analysis as well as gauging competition intensity

Top Leading Key Players of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

  • MEDICAL Information Technology Inc. (U.S)

  • SAP (Germany)

  • CPSI (U.S)

  • Meta (U.S)

  • Elinext (U.S)

  • EPIC Systems Corporation (U.S)

  • INFOR (U.S)

  • Cognizant (U.S)

  • Oracle (U.S)

  • Jag products LLC (U.S)

  • Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S)

  • Optum Inc. (U.S)

  • Cerner Corporation (U.S)

  • Change Healthcare (U.S)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • athenahealth (U.S)

  • eClinicalWorks (U.S)

Critical Insights Related to the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key Growth Drivers

  • Rising pressure on healthcare providers

In the forecast period of 2022-2029, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, prevalence of funds from organisations, rising pressure on healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency, growing number of unique device identification (UDI) initiatives by the FDA, and increasing drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the factors that will likely accelerate the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market. On the other hand, the widespread use of mobile-based solutions, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and analytics, as well as block chain management, will increase different opportunities, resulting in the expansion of the healthcare supply chain management market over the projection period.

  • Expanding acceptance of supply chain management solutions

To enable efficient delivery of services and procedures, the software promotes and supports transparency between primary, ancillary care, and non-acute care providers. Hospitals and medical practises can use healthcare supply chain management software to comply with regulations and provide value-based care. The expanding acceptance of supply chain management solutions, including hardware and software, in emerging economies is boosting the market for healthcare supply chain management.

  • Expanding data in the healthcare sector

The expansion of the healthcare supply chain management industry is being aided by expanding data in the healthcare sector, improvements in the supply chain network of manufacturers, and growing acceptance of supply chain management solutions, including hardware and software, in emerging nations. A healthcare facility's supply chain management (SCM) processes must be updated.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentations:

Component

  • Software and Services

  • Planning and Procurement

  • Inventory and Warehousing

  • Hardware

  • Barcode and Barcode Scanners

  • RFID Tags and Readers

Deployment

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud-Based

End-User

  • Healthcare Manufactures

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Distributors and Retailers

  • Logistic Companies

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare supply chain management market due to the growing number of unique device identification initiative along with prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of mobile based healthcare solutions along with technical advancement.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component

7. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Deployment

8. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End-User

9. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Region

10. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, Company Landscape

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Questionnaire

14. Related Reports

