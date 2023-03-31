Healthcare Packaging Market Size Will Exceed from $124 Bn in 2021 to Around $177 Billion by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.10% in the Global Healthcare Sector

Zion Market Research

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Healthcare Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 124.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 177.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amcor plc, Gerresheimer AG., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Global, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Winpak Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dunmore Corporation, Toray Plastics . Inc., WestRock Company, Mondi Group, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Ball Corporation, Honeywell International, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Avery Dennison Corporation, and others.

New York, NY, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Healthcare Packaging Market By Packaging Format (Flexible Packaging And Rigid Packaging), By Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Glass, And Paper & Paper Board), By End Use (Pharma & Biological And Medical Supply And Medical Equipment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Healthcare Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 124.10 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 177.03 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028”

What is Healthcare Packaging? How big is the Healthcare Packaging Industry?

The main goal of the healthcare packaging market is to make materials and containers that can be used to package goods for the pharmaceutical and medical industries. These materials are designed to protect and maintain medical products, medications, and equipment while also ensuring that they fulfil regulatory criteria for safety, sterility, and quality. Their objective is to ensure that the products protect and preserve regulatory requirements.

Story continues

A number of things are making the global market for healthcare packaging grow quickly. These factors include a higher demand for healthcare products, improvements in the technology of packaging materials, and strict rules about how pharmaceuticals and medical devices must be packaged. The markets for primary packaging (such as blister packs, vials, and ampoules), secondary packaging (such as cartons and labels), and tertiary packaging are three of the most important submarkets within the market for healthcare packaging (e.g. pallets and shipping containers).

Report Overview:

The global healthcare packaging market size was worth USD 124.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 177.03 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.10 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the healthcare packaging market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the healthcare packaging market.

Although healthcare packaging has several noteworthy aspects, its main purpose is to protect a packaged medical gadget or pharmaceutical product. Healthcare product packaging aims to uphold the strictest medical standards and norms while also safeguarding the integrity of the product because healthcare products may have specific requirements and are frequently sterilized before packing. Throughout its shelf life, the product should remain stable in the packaging.

Businesses in the healthcare packaging industry are expanding their capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccination vials. To ensure that vials arrive swiftly, safely, and in a manner that is simple to use for filling procedures, they are stepping up their efforts to send vials to vaccine manufacturers. Pharmaceutical filling plants receive vials in plastic tubs from packaging makers. The production and packaging procedures used in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors strongly emphasize safety and sustainability. To combat the sale of fake medications and medical equipment, traceability laws have been implemented throughout the healthcare industry.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Healthcare Packaging Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/healthcare-packaging-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 299+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Healthcare Packaging Market: Growth Factors

One of the most pervasive developments in the provision of medical and surgical equipment is the rise of disposable kits. In medical, diagnostic, and surgical procedures, as well as for certain health professionals who require a pre-packaged, sterilized plastic container carrying their particular selection of tools, devices, and related peripherals, these products are becoming more and more specialized. The strength of government support for healthcare and pharmaceutical institutes for drug discovery is projected that plastic packaging used in the healthcare sector will increase even more.

The global health care provider management market expansion is impacted by strict laws, globalization, and other economic considerations. For manufacturers, it might be difficult to establish and apply improved procedures for rapidly evolving labels and new regulatory regimes for information and anti-counterfeiting. Regarding economic concerns, pharmaceutical packaging industries constantly face downward pricing pressure from numerous governmental and economic variables.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/healthcare-packaging-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 124.10 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 177.03 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amcor plc, Gerresheimer AG., DS Smith Plc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Global, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Winpak Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Dunmore Corporation, Toray Plastics . Inc., WestRock Company, Mondi Group, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Ball Corporation, Honeywell International, Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Avery Dennison Corporation and other players. Key Segment By Packaging Format, By Material Type, By End Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for healthcare packaging is segmented by package format, material type, end-use, and geography.

Based on package format, the market is split into flexible and rigid packaging. The rigid packaging category dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Due to their high demand, trays, boxes, clamshells, blisters, bottles, jars, containers, aerosol cans, ampoules, and vials are necessary supplies for all medical facilities worldwide.

The worldwide healthcare packaging market is segmented by material type into plastic, metal, glass, and paper & paperboard. In 2021, the category of plastics will dominate the global market. Plastic is the most profitable material for manufacturers worldwide. Since recyclable polymers such as polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate are widely used to build sustainable healthcare packaging solutions, it is anticipated that plastic will present an additional option.

Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and biologicals, medical supplies, and medical devices. Medical equipment will dominate the global market in 2021. As a result of technical improvements in the medical device business, the packaging industry is frequently pushed to manufacture high-quality anti-microbial packaging.

The global Healthcare Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging Format

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper & Paper Board

By End Use

Pharma & Biological

Medical Supply

Medical Equipment

Browse the full “Healthcare Packaging Market By Packaging Format (Flexible Packaging and Rigid Packaging), By Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Glass, and Paper & Paper Board), By End Use (Pharma & Biological and Medical Supply and Medical Equipment), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-packaging-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Healthcare Packaging market include -

Amcor plc

Gerresheimer AG.

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Berry Global Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Winpak Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

Dunmore Corporation

Toray Plastics . Inc.

WestRock Company

Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Ball Corporation

Honeywell International

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Healthcare Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Healthcare Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 124.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 177.03 billion by 2028.

The growing technological advancements in the healthcare industry and the growing need for cost-effective solutions across the globe are the major factors driving the market's growth.

By packaging format, the rigid packaging category dominated the market in 2021.

By material type, the plastic category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the healthcare packaging market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-packaging-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Healthcare Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Healthcare Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Healthcare Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Packaging Format, By Material Type, By End Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6720

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global healthcare packaging market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The United States is one of the largest geographical markets for healthcare packaging products due to its advanced primary medical community, extensive medical & life science research activities, high healthcare spending intensity, and sizable pharmaceutical & medical sector. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The most populous area in the world, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster than any other region-level market. Countries like India and China are anticipated to have strong growth in the market due to the growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Amcor plc introduced a recyclable thermoform blister packaging style in April 2021. It is meant to adhere to the strict regulations governing pharmaceutical packaging while providing a more environmentally friendly option.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/healthcare-packaging-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence healthcare packaging market growth over 2022-2028?

What will be the value of the healthcare packaging market during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the healthcare packaging market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the healthcare packaging market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market by Type (Web Hosted, Licensed Enterprise, and Cloud-Based) and by Platform (Hospitals, CROs, Academic Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Organizations, and Medical Device Manufacturers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-market

PFO Closure Devices Market: by Product (First Generation and Second Generation), by Channel (Direct Sales and Distributor), and by End-User (Hospitals and Cardiac Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pfo-closure-devices-market

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market by Companion Animal (Dogs, Cats, Equine, and Others) and by Technology (Immunodiagnostics [ELISA, Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassay Analyzers, and Others], Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics [PCR, Microarrays and Others], Urinalysis, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/companion-animal-diagnostic-market

Smart Healthcare Products Market by Product Type (Smart Syringe, Electronic Health Record, RFID System, Smart Pill, and Others) and by Application (Health Data Storage, Inventory Management, and Monitoring and Treatment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-healthcare-products-market

Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market by Product Type (Psoriasis Drugs, Acne and Rosacea Drugs, Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs, Skin Cancer, and Fungal Infection Drugs) and by Distribution Channel (Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Hospital Pharmacies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/prescription-dermatology-therapeutics-market

Sterile Injectable Drugs Market by Type (Small Molecules and Large Molecules), by Drug Class (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccine, Immunoglobulin, Blood Factors, and Others), by Indication (Cardiology & Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune, Infectious Diseases, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and E-Commerce): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sterile-injectable-drugs-market

Track and Trace Solutions Market by Technology (RFID and Barcodes), by Product (Software Solutions and Hardware Systems), by Application (Aggregation Solutions and Serialization Solutions), and by End-User (Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Industry, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/track-and-trace-solutions-market

mHealth Solutions Market by Services and Products (Connected Medical Devices (Consumer Health Devices and Clinical Devices), mHealth Apps (Healthcare Apps and Medical Apps), and mHealth Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mhealth-solutions-market

Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: by Product Type (Laboratory Systems, Consumables, and Point-of-Care Testing Systems), by Test Type (Prothrombin Test Time (PT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT), Fibrinogen Degradation Products (FDP), Activated Clotting Time, Platelet Aggregation Test, and D Dimer), and by End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, and Home Care Settings): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemostasis-diagnostics-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Application (Clinical Information System and Nonclinical Information System), by Component (Software and Services), by Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), by Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Private Cloud), and End-User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019—2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com





