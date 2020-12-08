The Healthcare Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 776.57 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
Global Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market in Canada and it is poised to grow by $ 776. 57 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994505/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on the healthcare logistics market in Canada provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Canada market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical sales and increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needs. In addition, growing pharmaceutical sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The healthcare logistics market in Canada market analysis includes product segment and service segment.
The healthcare logistics market in Canada is segmented as below:
By Product
• Pharmaceutical products
• Medical devices
By Service
• Transportation
• Warehousing
This study identifies the legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market in Canada growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our healthcare logistics market in Canada report covers the following areas:
• Healthcare logistics market in Canada sizing
• Healthcare logistics market in Canada forecast
• Healthcare logistics market in Canada industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994505/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001