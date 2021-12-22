The Healthcare Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 10.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare logistics market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare logistics market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth and growing pharmaceutical sales. In addition, legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare logistics market in North America analysis includes product and service segments and geographic landscape.



The healthcare logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pharmaceutical products

• Medical devices



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the increasing development of healthcare products with special logistics needsas one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth in North America during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare logistics market vendors in North America that include Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the healthcare logistics market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

