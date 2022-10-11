Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth, Future Demand and Market is expected to reach USD 9,859.53 Million by 2029

Patient data is complex, confidential, and often unstructured. Incorporating this information into the healthcare delivery process is a challenge that must be met in order to realize the opportunity to improve patient care

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration market research report is an ideal guide to attain information or key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behavior. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts led by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts, and brilliant researchers who carry out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends, and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for business needs. Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration report also studies company profiles with respect to company snapshots, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Global healthcare information technology (IT) integration market is expected to reach a value of USD 9,859.53 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Product and services account for the largest type segment in the market due to the rapid demand for IT solutions and services globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Health IT integration (health information technology) is the area of IT involving the design, development, creation, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. Automated and interoperable healthcare information systems will continue to improve medical care and public health, lower costs, increase efficiency, reduce errors and improve patient satisfaction, and optimize reimbursement for ambulatory and inpatient healthcare providers.

Healthcare IT integration enables it for healthcare systems to gather data, exchange it with the cloud, and communicate with one another, allowing for the rapid and correct analysis of that data. The Internet of Things (IoT) combines sensor output with communications to provide tasks that were previously thought of as notional, from monitoring and diagnosis to delivery methods. The sensors can be incorporated into a device, cloud-based, or wearable. With the developments of such sensors and ICT, the healthcare sector now possesses a dynamic collection of patient data that can be used to support diagnostics and preventive care and to assess the likely success of preventive treatment.

In addition, Integration initiatives are often limited in scope. They integrate only a small portion of patient data available because it is difficult to move information among disparate clinical and business software applications within and beyond healthcare enterprise borders. It requires a thorough understanding of data governance, expert knowledge of health messaging standards, access to sophisticated technology, and expertise in systems integration, including service-oriented architecture (SOA) and enterprise architecture management (EAM). CGI’s HIIF defines and describes all the parameters necessary to achieve the integration that healthcare organizations require.

Data Integration Related Challenges

Information related to patients has been created from different departments. At all points of treatment within the healthcare organization, making it a more highly information-intensive industry and reliable patient records, however, it is essential to give reliable information by combining huge amounts of data in order to produce comprehensive and trustworthy patient records because a variety of medical equipment and diagnostic instruments are used in healthcare systems, and is a growing need to connect all of these systems to assist healthcare practitioners in responding quickly at various care delivery points.

Several information management applications, including asset management systems, imaging systems, email management systems, forms management systems, clinical information systems, workforce management systems, database management systems, content management systems, revenue cycle management systems, clinical and non-clinical workflow systems, and customer relations management systems that, have been invested in by numerous healthcare organizations. As healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting various healthcare IT systems, there is a greater need to integrate different types of IT systems into the IT architecture of the organization to ensure the optimum utilization of these systems and aid in accurate decision-making. The successful combination of healthcare IT systems with other systems is a focus of IT infrastructure development projects in healthcare organizations.

Some of the major players operating in the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration market are:

  • Lyniate,

  • Redox, Inc.,

  • carepoint health,

  • Nextgen Healthcare Inc.,

  • Interfaceware, Inc.,

  • Koninklijke Philips,

  • Oracle,

  • AVI-SPL, INC.,

  • Allscripts Healthcare solutions, Inc,

  • Epic systems corporation,

  • Qualcomm life Inc.,

  • Capsule technologies Inc.,

  • Orion health,

  • Quality syetems, Inc.,

  • Cerner corporation,

  • Intersystems corporation,

  • Infor Inc.,

  • GE Healthcare,

  • MCKESSON Corporation, and

  • Meditech

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration market

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Recent Developments

  • In August 2022, Cognizant announced that it has been selected by AXA UK & Ireland as a technology partner to help consolidate, modernize and manage part of its IT operations. AXA UK & Ireland is transforming its technology ecosystem to create a more digitally-enabled, modern, and agile IT environment that is data-rich, secure, and sustainable with lower overall cost. Cognizant will provide integrated IT services spanning service desk support and maintenance, end-user computing, application development and maintenance, cloud operations, and IT infrastructure management. This has helped the company to expand its business.

  • In July 2022, NXGN Management, LLC, demonstrated its award-winning NextGen Office, the only Electronic Health Record (EHR) integrated into the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Registry, at the group’s annual conference held on July 28 to 31 in Orlando. NextGen Healthcare is a founding partner of the APMA Registry, which provided clinically relevant insights to NextGen Healthcare clients. This has helped the company to show its products in APMA and get recognition.

Market Dynamics: Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market

  • Rapid Adoption of Electronic Health Records and Other Healthcare IT Solutions

Patient data is complex, confidential, and often unstructured. Incorporating this information into the healthcare delivery process is a challenge that must be met in order to realize the opportunity to improve patient care. Although Electronic Health Record (HER) has been in use for over a decade, the market has recently accelerated due to government initiatives in different countries to improve patient data security.

Regulatory requirements imposed by HITECH have spurred the adoption of EHR and EMR. Another important factor, which is fueling the growth of the market is the increasing number of Responsible Care Organizations (ACOs), increasing the demand for EHRs and EMRs.

  • Growing Demand For Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

Currently, telehealth services are being requested for monitoring and consulting purposes. Advances in healthcare solutions have helped to deliver educational content and ensure uninterrupted communication between patients and healthcare providers. The successful operation of remote patient monitoring solutions depends on the successful integration of medical and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) devices that enable the delivery of medical services over long distances.

Since doctors and nurses spend most of their time working without computers in hospitals, it is difficult for them to carry patient records with them on the go. As a result, many market players have started offering mobile platforms, such as mobile apps, for healthcare IT solutions.

Key Industry Segmentation: Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market

By Product & Services

  • Product

  • Services

By Applications

  • Medical Device Integration

  • Internal Integration

  • Hospital Integration

  • Lab Integration

  • Clinics Integration

  • Radiology Integration

  • Other

By Facility Size

  • Large

  • Medium

  • Small

By Purchase Mode

  • Group Purchase Organization

  • Individual

By End User

  • Hospital

  • Laboratory

  • Diagnostic centers

  • Radiology centers

  • Clinics

  • Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market

The countries covered in this Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America

North America is dominating the market. The increasing investment in R&D and the rapid adoption of electronic health records and other healthcare IT solutions are expected to boost market growth. The U.S. dominates North America due to the strong presence of advanced IT technology providers such as General Electric, Group, Koninklijke Philips, Qualcomm life Inc. and others. The U.K. dominates the Europe region due to the increasing demand from emerging markets and the expansion of healthcare industries. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to an increase in healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market: Regulations

6 Market Overview

7 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By Product & Services

8 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By Application

9 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By Facility Size

10 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By Purchase Mode

11 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By End User

12 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market, By Region

13 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Integration Market: Company Landscape

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Company Profile

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

