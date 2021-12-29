Healthcare Information Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 528.5 Bn by 2030

The healthcare information systems market size is predicted to hit US$ 528.5 billion by 2030 from at USD 255 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on "Healthcare Information Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Revenue, Sales and Forecast 2021 - 2030".



The global healthcare information systems market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of digital technologies across the healthcare industry. The growing demand for the storage and management of data related to the healthcare and operations. The rising government initiatives to boost the adoption of healthcare information systems are significantly contributing towards the growth of the global healthcare information system. For instance, My Health Record is a digital health record platform for the Australian citizens.

The presence of the numerous market players and various developmental strategies adopted by them such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements is a major factor that influences the growth of the healthcare information systems market. For instance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with the US Orthopedic Alliance to introduce improved healthcare information system.

Scope of the Healthcare Information Systems Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size By 2030 US$ 528.5 Billion Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 7.8% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered Cerner Corporation, Seimens, Orion Health, Philips Healthcare, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, AllScripts, Epic Systems, Mckesson Corporation, Carestream Health, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Agfa Gevaert N.V.

Regional Snapshots

North America accounted for around 46% of the market share in 2020 and was the dominating market. This is simply attributed to the increased adoption of the healthcare information systems across the hospitals especially in the small and medium units in the US. The developed healthcare infrastructure and higher adoption rate of digital technologies in the region is the major factor that boosts the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of well-established IT and telecommunications infrastructure in the region is a significant contributor to the market. The presence of several market players and various developmental strategies adopted by them highly influences the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The increasing government investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure and adoption of latest digital technologies is boosting the demand for the healthcare information systems. Further, the rising demand for the quality health care services is encouraging the demand for the electronic health records that boosts the healthcare information systems market. The rising number of hospital admissions is generating huge volume of data, which needs to be stored and hence the growth of the market is augmented by the increased need for the data storage in this region.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The rising demand for healthcare information systems for data analytics

The healthcare organizations generates a huge volume of data that needs to be efficiently managed and stored. This data can store the health records of the patients and can provide useful insights while treating the patient. Therefore, the healthcare information systems can improve patient care, which propels the market growth.

Restraints

The financial restrictions can hamper market growth

The major restraints that may hamper the growth of the market is the cybersecurity and data breach issues associated with the digital data storage. This issues needs to be managed by the market players in order to have a sustainable growth. Moreover, lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in the underdeveloped economies is hindering the market growth.

Opportunities

The introduction of technologies like big data analytics and various developmental strategies like new product launches is expected to provide new growth avenues for the market players in the forthcoming years.For instance, in July 2020, Cerner launched a cloud-based electronic health record system the rural healthcare units to improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Challenges

The slow development of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of the healthcare information systems especially in the developing and underdeveloped nations is a major challenge to the market that restricts the market growth.

Report Highlights

Based on the application, the revenue cycle management was the dominant segment and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly accredited to the government initiatives to encourage the adoption of the healthcare information systems. Furthermore, the various healthcare units are increasingly adopting the third-party services to increase the operational efficiency and reduce costs.





Based on the component, the services segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of around 46% in 2020. This can be attributed to the increased outsourcing of the information system management to the third-party services providers. The outsourcing of the healthcare information management to the third-party service providers increases the operational efficiency of the hospitals and helps them to focus on their core activities.





Based on the end user, the diagnostic segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period, services owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that propels the need for diagnostic tests. Moreover, the increased adoption of the healthcare information systems helps the diagnostic labs to efficiently manage and store the patient related data at low cost and offers ease of access and easy sharing of data.





Based on the deployment, the web-based segment dominated the market accounting for around 41% of the market share in 2020. The benefits such as easy installation and maintenance, low cost, and enhanced workflow associated with the web-based deployment has augmented its demand among the medium and small-sized healthcare units across the globe that led the growth and dominance of this segment.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Hospitals Information Systems

Pharmacy Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Imaging Information System





By Component

Hardware

Software

Services





By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research





By Deployment

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





