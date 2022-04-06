The Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 6.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Growth in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is primarily driven by theincreasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the construction of healthcare facilities in the US, rising geriatric population, growing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Facility Management Market by Service, Location, Settings - US Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251329/?utm_source=GNW

However, the maintenance challenges of healthcare facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.The Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented based on location, service and setting.



The on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share in theHealthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the location, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecastis segmented into on site and off site facility management.In 2020, the on-site facility management segment accounted for the largest market share. This segment is projected to register the highest growth of during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for better health facilities and the increasing adoption of outsourcing facility management services. Moreover, a majority of healthcare facilities management services are efficiently performed on-site.



Construction service segment account for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast in 2020.

Based on services, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented into construction services, hard services, and energy services.In 2020, the construction services segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to the high expenditure of construction services such as building repair, construction, maintenance, relocation, and renovation.



The hard services segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on healthcare HVAC, ventilation, and mechanical and electrical services and the integration of advanced technologies to perform these services.

Acute setting account for the largest share of the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast in 2020. The post acute setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.



Based on settings, the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast is segmented into acute, post-acute, and non-acute settings.In 2020, the acute settings segment accounted for the largest market share.



This can be attributed to the rising demand for high-end facility management services for acute care settings, which are large in area and are highly sophisticated facilities. The hard, energy, and construction services required for acute settings incur more expenditure than other settings, owing to the high cost and effort of maintenance of acute facilities.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type -Tier 1: 49%, Tier 2: 35%,and Tier 3: 16%

• By Designation - C-level:37%, D-level:48%, and Others:15%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segmentssuch aslocation, service and setting.

The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospectsand contributions to the total Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect in the US.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on healthcare facilities management services offered by the top 18 players in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast. The report analyses the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast by location, service and setting.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various healthcare facilities management services across the US.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, recent developments, and investments in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the Healthcare Facility Management Market-US Forecast.

