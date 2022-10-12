Healthcare and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer Ann Peets Joins Chief Outsiders

Peets partners with mid-market CMOs to unlock business potential by translating marketing insights to business-transforming strategies across the healthcare spectrum

Ann Peets, CMO, Chief Outsiders

CHARLESTON, SC, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer Chief Marketing Officer Ann Peets has joined the team of more than 120 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s top consulting agencies focused on strategic business growth.

Peets, a marketing executive with broad-based experience over the pharmaceutical, medical device, over-the-counter and consumer segments of healthcare, joins the team of battle-tested CMOs who are available for fractional client engagements with the mid-market businesses that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Known for transforming challenging businesses into star performers, Peets has driven consistent success across a broad base of businesses and brands throughout her vaunted career.

As the Global VP of Marketing at Safeguard Medical, Peets leveraged a new wave of consumer attitude coupled with a dual healthcare professional and comprehensive direct-to-consumer go-to-market strategy for Paragard, a hormone-free IUD. The result – an 11 percent increase in sales and 93 percent growth in awareness for the product relaunched after 30 years. For Becton Dickinson, she built and launched BD Rx, Inc., the company’s first pharmaceutical division, and launched the BD Simplist line of pre-filled injectables.

As a senior marketing executive, Peets earned success for other well-known drugs and medical devices, including a turnaround and 10% growth for EpiPen, 27% growth for Lotrel, and the transformative launch of Zyban smoking cessation tablets after building the “biology of nicotine addiction” category.

"Ann’s collaborative skills with operations, sales and finance consistently optimize each product launch,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “In addition to launching new products and kickstarting product performance, Ann also enjoys building and leading high-caliber marketing teams to deliver consistent growth.”

Peets earned her MBA in General Management with a concentration in Marketing at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. She also holds a B.A. in Psychobiology from Wellesley College.

