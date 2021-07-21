Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Reach USD 25.45 Billion by 2027 at 11.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Research by Type of Service (IT Consulting and Digital Consulting), Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Operations Management, Financial and Population Health) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Life Science Companies), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Consulting Services Market Overview:

As per an extensive research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the “ Healthcare Consulting Services Market Information by Type of Service, Component, Application, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is forecasted to cross USD 25.45 Billion by 2027 at 11.2% CAGR.

Top Growth Boosters

Healthcare has evolved into a competitive industry and therefore, requires an advanced infrastructure along with proper strategic and clinical planning, and efficient medical consultants. Healthcare consulting services involve offering professional advice to healthcare organizations, with regard to financial planning, operations management, business decisions, and more. These well-informed business decisions facilitate immense growth and are primarily employed by healthcare providers, payers, as well as public health entities. Increased knowledge about the benefits of these services in the healthcare industry is touted to be a major growth rendering factor in the years to come.

Internet of things devices are increasingly being used in the healthcare industry, while data sharing has become vital for companies active in the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare consulting services are witnessing robust demand owing to the growing need to smooth integration of IoT in the healthcare sector while also ensuring cyber security. Burgeoning geriatric populace, on-going technical innovations within the healthcare ecosystem, and the surging importance of value-based care are fostering the demand for healthcare consulting services across the globe. Additionally, soaring demand for healthcare consulting services that facilitate integrated public-private partnerships, payer-provider risk sharing, and various clinical integration agreements could also contribute to market development in the following years.

Rising penetration of AI in healthcare, will present lucrative opportunities to the healthcare consulting services providers in the global market. These technologies bolster the effectiveness and accuracy and are therefore, increasingly being integrated into consulting services and systems. The intense competition level noted in the healthcare sector encouraging leading companies to aim for better business strategies and focus more on product innovation, designing, as well as marketing.

Competitive Landscape:

The most significant contenders in the global industry include

Accenture Consulting (US)

McKinsey and Company (US)

Cognizant (US)

Deloitte Consulting (US)

Ernst and Young (UK)

Bain and Company (US)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US)

Huron Consulting (US)

KPMG (Switzerland)

PWC (UK)

The Boston Consulting Group (US)

The companies are working on bolstering their worldwide reach and introduce highly innovative solutions backed by strategies, including collaborations, product launches, acquisition, and partnerships. To illustrate, in July 2021, Tencent Cloud formed an alliance with Boston Consulting Group/BCG, to combine expertise in a variety of areas, such as retail and finance, to assist enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. Their combined platform will soon be extended to various other regions like Asia Pacific to develop localized digital solutions.

Market Restraints:

High costs of healthcare consulting services can weaken their demand among the small- and medium companies that have low budgets. This will be especially prevalent in developing countries, where budgets allocated for healthcare IT solutions are limited.

COVID 19 Analysis

Covid-19 brought along a series of challenges for several industries, including healthcare, as the number of cases continue to soar. However, the pandemic has given way to digitization and telehealth, with the both the technologies taking the front seat in the ongoing crisis. The novel coronavirus has also re-emphasized the significance of remote care, consultation, and diagnosis. Social distancing practise has fostered the use of online consultation among patients. Needless to say, COVID-19 has had a healthy impact on the healthcare consulting services industry, presenting lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The healthcare consulting services industry can be categorized with respect to service, component, application, and end user.

The various healthcare consulting services available in the global market are digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, strategy consulting and financial consulting.

Component-wise, the major segments can be software, hardware, and services.

Top applications considered in the report include financial, operations management, clinical and population health.

Industry end users are life science companies, government bodies and hospitals and clinics.

Regional Analysis:

America is spearheading the global market for healthcare consulting services, thanks to the massive pool of reputed healthcare firms coupled with the intense competition level of the healthcare sector. To gain the upper hand, majority of the healthcare vendors in the region are opting for consulting services for enhanced business strategies. Besides, the high economic status and favorable reimbursement policies also add to the market value. Apart from this, modern healthcare infrastructure, fast-paced digitization across the healthcare sector and the consolidation of the healthcare industry in the United States also auger the market position in the region.

The APAC market has been soaring at a rapid and can witness relentless growth in the future as well. Strong government support for the healthcare industry has led to several technological innovations in recent years, which is bound to foster the demand for healthcare consulting services industry in subsequent years. urgent requirement for telemedicine as well as remote care in rural locations are working in favor for the healthcare consulting services market. Meanwhile, the government of both China and India are encouraging the use of healthcare consulting services, given their aim to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure.

