Healthcare Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare consulting services market are Accenture Plc. , Cognizant, Deloitte, McKinsey & Company, PwC, Ernst and Young, Huron Consulting Group Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company Inc.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323886/?utm_source=GNW
, IQVIA, Alvarez and Marsal, All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, FTI Consulting, and International Business Machines Corporation.

The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow from $19.04 billion in 2021 to $21.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow to $33.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%.

The healthcare consulting services market consists of sales of healthcare consulting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide professional guidance regarding the healthcare sector.Healthcare consulting refers to the process of sharing expertise, giving advice, and guiding healthcare organizations.

A healthcare consultant mainly focuses on common challenges in the healthcare industry, such as financial services, IT services, regulatory challenges, and others for the smooth functioning of the organization.

The main types of products in healthcare consulting services are software, hardware, and services.Software healthcare consulting services refer to providing consulting services on various healthcare software and their implementation for smooth functioning, such as patient portals at hospitals.

Healthcare consulting firms provide software consulting to implement technology for day-to-day operations in healthcare institutes for smooth functioning.Healthcare consulting companies provide services such as evaluating healthcare firm technology applications.

The various operations include operational management, financial, and clinical, which are used by various end users such as government bodies, healthcare providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and others.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare consulting services market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the healthcare consulting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The healthcare consulting services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare consulting services market statistics, including healthcare consulting services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare consulting services market share, detailed healthcare consulting services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare consulting services industry. This healthcare consulting services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

The rapid adoption of digitalization in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.Digitalization is the process of using digital technologies to change a business model and provide value-producing opportunities, and improve technology.

Digitalization of healthcare provides public health data collection and disease monitoring and surveillance, which helps healthcare consulting providers with professional guidance regarding diseases.For instance, according to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention article, a US-based health governing agency, in 2020, telehealth in the United States increased by 50% as compared to the year 2019.

Therefore, the rapid adoption of digitalization is driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.

Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare consulting services market.Major companies operating in the healthcare consulting services sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2020, HSG Advisors, a US-based national healthcare consulting firm launched a Virtual Health Consulting service based on artificial intelligence.It can be used by hospitals, healthcare systems, and doctors to address the viability of implementing virtual visits with patients.

It can book the appointment automatically and allocate a time slot to the patient.

In September 2021, Accenture plc., an Ireland-based information technology company acquired Gevity Consulting Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Accenture plc. aims to strengthen its healthcare consulting portfolio by providing health system integration services, solution implementation for healthcare challenges, providing data informatics and analytics services for healthcare institutes, and health program management in Canada and another geographical market. Gevity Consulting Inc. is a Canada-based healthcare consulting service provider.

The countries covered in the healthcare consulting services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323886/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f