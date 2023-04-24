Healthcare Companion Robots Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare companion robots market are Blue Frog Robotics, ASUS Zenbo, intuition robotics, inGen Dynamics, PARO, Black+Decker (Pilo Robots), AvatarMind, Emotix, Zora Bots, Luvozo, Honda Robotics, DFRobot, Hanson Robotics, Ubtech, Emotix, Jibo, Aeolus Robotics, Sego Robotics, Anthouse Technology, Pawly, SmartPAw, and Sybo Tech.

The global healthcare companion robots market is expected to grow from $4.32 billion in 2022 to $5.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare companion robots market is expected to grow to $10.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.



The healthcare companion robots market consists of sales of nursing robots, sanitation robots, and exoskeletons.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Healthcare companion robots refer to automated robots that perform pre-programmed automated tasks to enhance patient productivity and safety.These robots provide emotional support and companionship for the disabled people, children, and elderly.



The healthcare companion robots engage with patients, improve therapy adherence and deliver personalized care.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare companion robots market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare companion robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of healthcare companion robots are animal-like robots and humanoid robots.The animal-like robots are trained to support and calm individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and cognitive impairments.



Healthcare companion robots are used for different age groups including children, adults and geriatric.



Rise in the ageing population is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare companion robots market.With the rise in elderly population, there is increase in demand for companion robots as they are designed to stay closer to home and to take care of aged people.



Governments of various countries are also taking initiatives to promote the use of healthcare companion robots.For example, in 2022, New York State is partnering with Intuition Robotics, an Israel-based software company, to provide such robots to nearly 500 people.



The aged population is rapidly growing across the world and is expected to grow over the forecast period.By 2030, 1 out of 6 people will be aged 60 years or over in the world.



The number of people aged 60 and above is expected to double by 2050. (2.1 billion). In 2050, there will be 426 million more people 80 or older than today. Therefore, the rise in the ageing population is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare companion robots market during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the healthcare companion robots market.The manufacturers of healthcare companion robots are concentrating on the introduction of cutting-edge technologies that can meet the emotional and personal demands of patients.



For example, in June 2021, Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based robotics and engineering company, launched a new healthcare robot, Grace, to interact with those isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the elderly people.Also, in March 2022, Intuition Robotics, an Israel-based software company, launched ElliQ, a digital care companion.



ElliQ is a healthcare companion robot which motivates old people to live healthier lives by accompanying them on their journey to age independently.



In January 2022, Furhat Robotics, a Sweden-based robotics company, acquired Misty Robotics for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Furhat Robotics developed its operations base in the USA, and the deal enables its expansion and development of the robots.



Misty Robotics is a US-based hardware company that builds personal robots for offices and homes.



The countries covered in the Healthcare Companion Robots market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare companion robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare companion robots market statistics, including healthcare companion robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare companion robots market share, detailed healthcare companion robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare companion robots industry. This healthcare companion robots market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

