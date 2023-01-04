Healthcare Chatbots Market Size to Surpass USD 944.65 BN by 2032

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare chatbots market size is expected to surpass around USD 944.65 bn by 2032 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthcare chatbots market size was estimated at USD 196.85 bn in 2022. A chatbot is an interactive program that converses with people via text using AI and rules. It is a piece of software responsible for establishing a dialogue between humans and AI systems. Chatbots use text or voice output to communicate with users; texts made up of pre-planned sentences are used to carry out the dialogue. These chatbots, on-premise or cloud-based solutions, allow patients to assess their symptoms, locate clinics, and schedule appointments.



Additionally, healthcare payers use chatbots to establish relationships with potential customers. Systems known as healthcare chatbots assist individuals with their queries. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, this program helps physicians respond to patients' minor concerns. This idea has saved the clinical team significant time, allowing staff members to focus more on their tasks. These digital assistants are in massive demand in the healthcare industry due to the automation of many workflows using advanced technology.

Key Insights:

By geography, the North America region has captured market share of 60% in 2022.

By deployment, the cloud-based model segment has held market share of 75% in 2022.

By component, the software segment has captured highest revenue share in 2022.

By application, the symptoms check segment has held highest market share in 2022.

Report Highlights

The Software industry dominates the Global Market for Healthcare Chatbots in terms of components. Most chatbot service providers offer a freemium version that may be upgraded to a monthly or annual plan. A rise in smartphone uses and a better understanding of self-monitoring methods for managing treatment and diagnoses contribute to the expansion of the chatbot software sector.

Based on application , symptoms check, Medical & drug information help, Appointment scheduling, and other applications make up the market's segmentation. Growing smartphone and internet usage among patients and healthcare professionals are driving the demand for such solutions. Some of the most widely used primary care symptoms checker chatbots are Babylon Health, Ada, Buoy Health, and YourMD.

Based on deployment , cloud-based chatbots held the largest share and were the fastest-growing category during the predicted period. Chatbots are easier to use and require less modification compared to on-premise chatbots. Depending on how it is delivered, the market is split into an on-premises model and a cloud-based model.

Based on end-user , the ease of seeking professional assistance and straightforward answers to many challenges are driving innovation in AI in the healthcare sector.

Based on geography, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the global healthcare chatbots market segments. In North America, the market for healthcare chatbots is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate. Rising technological advancements and an increase in smartphone penetration are the main growth drivers.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 230.28 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 944.65 Billion CAGR 16.98% from 2023 to 2032 North America Market Share 60% in 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Anboto, Sensely, Inc., HealthTap, Inc., Infermedica, Buoy Health, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., PACT Care BV, Your.MD Ltd, Creative Virtual, Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Global, Synthetix Ltd. and Others

Regional Snapshot

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the regions that make up the global market for healthcare chatbots. The North American market for healthcare chatbots is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to factors such as the expansion of conglomerate-embedded chatbots of social media, the rise in the use of mobile apps for gathering healthcare information, and significant investments made by developers of digital healthcare to advance the use of healthcare bots.

Because of its high literacy rate and technologically sophisticated populace, this region serves as the primary market. Furthermore, chatbots' realism and informational value have increased due to close cooperation between medical institutions and technology service providers. Additionally, growing systemic investment is fueling the healthcare industry's growth. Another regional area that is expanding quickly is Asia-Pacific. Rising technological advancements and an increase in smartphone penetration are the main growth drivers. Additionally, increased internet accessibility and rising literacy rates are fueling expansion. During the forecast period, moderate growth is expected in the Middle East and Africa segments.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The market for healthcare chatbot solutions will rise as intelligent device penetration and optimal internet connectivity increase.

A significant factor in enabling the adoption and use of chatbots is the increase in internet access and the increasing use of smartphones and mobile platforms. Due to this, more people may now receive healthcare services, considerably expanding their reach. An estimated 50% of smartphone users collect health information via mobile applications, 36% of doctors feel apps are the most efficient way to communicate with patients, and 90% of doctors think mobile apps can enhance health, according to statistics provided by Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (U.S.) in May 2017. Advanced chatbot technologies on smart devices resolve several communication problems in the healthcare industry. As a result, the market for healthcare chatbot solutions will grow more favorably as smartphones, and other mobile devices become more widely used.

Market Opportunity

Artificial intelligence development in technology fuels the market's expansion for healthcare chatbots.

The global market for healthcare chatbots is expanding primarily due to widespread developments in artificial intelligence. This is mainly because more complex and mature chatbot systems have been implemented, which are extremely intelligent to deal with engaging clients who desire to receive healthcare services. The adoption of chatbots to achieve online effectiveness in handling customer inquiries and customer retention is expanding as the demand for automation in healthcare sectors rises. This is expected to show a growth curve that is highly positive for healthcare chatbots shortly. Many healthcare businesses are using chatbot services excessively, which has expanded the scope of their capacities and skills.

Implementing AI in consumer devices related to preserving health has created a substantial clientele that requires the assistance of technologies like chatbot services. Due to recent significant improvements in digital technology, numerous healthcare organizations have started using various digital marketing strategies. These methods apply to the voice and message services that make up chatbot technology. Thus, the market for healthcare chatbots will increase in the next few years.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, 'BolBehen,' which means Speak Sister, is a new health education chatbot from WhatsApp that was created specifically for young women in India in partnership with the non-profit Girl Effect. It was introduced on Wednesday. This effort aims to support young women and girls who may have concerns about their overall health and sexual well-being.

In March 2022, Genie, a self-building chatbot platform from Ivy.ai, enables businesses to create conversational chatbots that can identify specific content swiftly.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Service

Software

Others





By Application

Symptoms Check

Appointment Scheduling and Monitoring

Medical and Drug Information Assistance

Others

By Deployment

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

By End-User

Healthcare payers

Healthcare providers

Patients

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





