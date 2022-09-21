Healthcare Automation Market Size to Hit USD 91.6 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare automation market was valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2021 and is predicted to hit around USD 91.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.33% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Published Report on “Healthcare Automation Market (By Product; By End-User) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

Continuous advancement in the technological in the automation solution, rising assistance of government in funding for healthcare automation, increasing the cost of labor along with rising demand for repeatability as well as fidelity are some of the integral factors that are propelling the healthcare automation market growth in terms of value sales. Additionally, rising demand for the use of automation in pharmacies & laboratories as well as high potentiality for prompt detection & treatment of the diseases are other key factors that are offering immense opportunities for the growth of the overall healthcare automation market. However, high price of the medical automation is likely to restrain the growth of the market in terms of value sales.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2172

Developing Asia-Pacific nations such as China and India are expected to be the lucrative market for the key players who are engaged in the growth as well as marketing medical automated solutions for the medical industry. Moreover, rising number of ageing population, growing incidence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, orthopedic diseases and others, increasing clinical investigation and rising government spending on life science as well as the healthcare research are some of the prime factors that are fueling the overall healthcare automation market growth in the emerging economies.

Furthermore, the key market players are increasingly adopting new product formulations and introduction, product approvals, collaborations and other development strategies to maintain its dominance in the market. Likewise, in the year 2014, one of the key market players named Tecan Group Ltd., emphasizes on the modification as well as new product as one of its development strategies to maintain its position in the healthcare automation industry.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of Application, the therapeutic automation segment holds the largest market share in the global market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

  • On the basis of end users, Research Institute segment holds the largest market share in the global market.

  • By region, North America holds the largest market share 41% in the global healthcare automation market.

  • However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the healthcare automation.

What is the regional impact in the healthcare automation market?

  • North America region dominated the healthcare automation market, accounting for the highest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the continuous improvement in the medical as well as and information technology industry in this region. The rising investment in R&D by the government in this region especially in the U.S. is also contributing towards the growth of the organization.

  • Consumers with high cases of chronic disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and others are also propelling the requirement for the government assistance in healthcare automation technology. Additionally, the rising demand for good medical services as well as increasing preference for diagnostics & monitoring automation is driving the market growth in the U.S.

  • However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to proliferation of medical infrastructure, rising consumer awareness, increasing application of the automated technology in medical sector in countries like China, India and others. Moreover, the healthcare automation industry is also rising owing to the rise in geriatric population along with rising cases of chronic disease, the proliferation of medical infrastructure and others.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2172

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 37.8 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 91.6 Billion

Asia Pacific Market Share

22% in 2021

CAGR

10.33% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Danaher Corporation, Accuray, Inc., and Tecan Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising application of healthcare automation in research centers to augment market growth

  • In recent years, the healthcare automation is providing advance solution to the pharmacy hospital automation, material handling and logistics & transport and other application. Research institutes & labs all across the world are increasingly investing in the development of healthcare automation to perform various related activities as well as to enhance overall efficiency of the work. Additionally, the healthcare automation plays a vital role in research organizations to strengthen the overall productivity in providing medical facilities, enhancing quality, and others.

  • In addition to this, rising adoption of healthcare automation by the research organization & labs has contributed in the growth of the market in terms of value sales and it is also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the healthcare automation market during the forecast period.

Restrain

Insufficient government investment in economically developing nation to hamper the market growth

  • Insufficient government investment in developing countries including Sri Lanka, Africa, Pakistan and others is restricting the growth the healthcare automation market in these economies. Therefore, the healthcare automation manufacturers can closely work with the government to improve the investment in the advancement of the technology. Thereby, it assists in bolstering the reliability of both healthcare automation providers as well as the government. Additionally, ongoing “Digital India” Movement initiated by the Indian government have a vital role in enhancing the medical infrastructure as well as medical services network in the country.

Opportunities

Dynamic Technological Advancements Enhance Patient Outcomes

  • The continuous advancement in technological is one of the prime factor fueling the healthcare automation market growth all across the globe. The rising development in technological in research & lab automation as well as testing& monitoring automation is bolstering the requirement for the use of healthcare automation all across the globe thus contributing towards the overall market growth in terms of value sales.

  • Moreover, the medical experts have high volumes of patients medical reports easy available owing to the use of Data & Artificial Intelligence which allows them to make important decision to treat patients. Thereby, the application of healthcare automation is anticipated to surge at medical facilities in recent years, improving efficiency, and fueling the medical facilities to the patients. Therefore, bolstering the growth of the market in terms of value sales.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenges

Scarcity of experts and high costs of installation to restrict the market growth

  • The high cost of installation as well as maintenance costs of healthcare automation and the security &privacy issues, are some of the major factors that are hampering the growth of the overall healthcare automation market in terms of value sales globally. Furthermore, the insubstantial configurability of the healthcare automation is the factor which is likely to restrain the global proliferation of the healthcare automation systems during the forecast year. Additionally, scarcity of highly skilled professionals is likely to impede the growth & implementation of the innovative technology.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Therapeutic Automation

  • Lab & Pharmacy Automation

  • Medical Logistics & Training Automation

  • Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

By End-User

  • Hospital

  • Research Institutes

  • Home/Ambulatory Care

  • Diagnostic center

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2172

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

    Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC. The loan comes with a Lyon option to purchase the 26-year-old Ottawa product's playing rights. In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon. Gilles fills a void for Lyon, which lost French international defender Griedge Mbock to a