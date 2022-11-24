Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the healthcare automation market are Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc. , Stryker Corporation, General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Accuray Inc.

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Automation Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365024/?utm_source=GNW
, Tecan Group Ltd., Philips N.V., Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Cigna Corporation, OptumHealth, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc., MedeAnalytics, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and 3M Company.

The global healthcare automation market is expected to grow from $50.72 billion in 2021 to $56.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare automation market is expected to grow to $81.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The healthcare automation market consists of sales of healthcare automation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance patient outcomes by enabling technology developments, streamlining operations, and automation. Healthcare automation refers to the use of various modern tools and software that enhance efficiency in the delivery of medical services that help to monitor the safety, security, and health status of the patient.

The main components in healthcare automation are equipment, software, and services.The various applications include therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, logistics and training automation, diagnostics and monitoring automation, and others.

Therapeutic automation in the healthcare automation market refers to digital therapy systems that are software-based products for the prevention, management, and treatment of health issues. It is employed in pharmacies, research institutes and labs, home care, and other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare automation market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increase in automation adoption is contributing to the growth of the healthcare automation market.Automation adoption refers to the adoption of cutting-edge solutions in healthcare facilities.

Healthcare facilities are adopting healthcare automation to improve overall work efficiency and streamline different activities.For instance, in 2021, according to Dignity Health, a California-based not-for-profit public-benefit corporation, the healthcare industry sector has cut administrative expenses by $122 billion as a result of automation and may save an additional $16 billion by fully automating some routine processes.

Also, according to Flobotics, a US-based software development company, 30% of the healthcare industry is considering implementing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in their businesses. Therefore, increased automation adoption is anticipated to propel healthcare automation market growth over the coming years.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the key trend gaining significant popularity in the healthcare automation market.Major players operating in the healthcare automation sector are concentrating their efforts on implementing AI in healthcare to aid healthcare providers in several aspects of patient care and administrative operations.

For instance, in May 2020, the Mount Sinai Health System, a US-based hospital network, used artificial intelligence (AI) in conjunction with clinical data and imaging to study COVID-19 patients. They had created a special algorithm that can quickly identify COVID-19 based on the appearance of lung illness in computed tomography (CT) scans of the chest and patient data including symptoms, age, bloodwork, and potential interaction with the virus.

In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG, a Germany-based medical device company, acquired Varian Medical Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening a strategic partnership between Varian and Siemens Healthineers that established a digital, diagnostic, and therapeutic ecosystem including treatment management. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is a US-based radiation oncology treatment and software company operating in healthcare automation.

The countries covered in the healthcare automation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The healthcare automation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare automation market statistics, including healthcare automation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with healthcare automation market share, detailed healthcare automation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare automation industry. This healthcare automation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365024/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Texans coach Smith doesn't blame Mills for team's latest dud

    HOUSTON (AP) — A combative and irritated Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference on Sunday deflecting questions about why quarterback Davis Mills hasn’t been benched after the Houston Texans were embarrassed at home in their worst performance of the season. Mills threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown, and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. “I’m going to watch the video is what I’m goin

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid perfo

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their