Health unit reports another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the 52nd COVID-related death in its service area on Friday.

According to data posted to the health unit’s website, the deceased individual resided in Greater Sudbury. It’s the third day in a row the health unit reported a COVID-related death. No other information was provided.

The health unit also reported 187 new COVID-19 cases, including 154 in Greater Sudbury, 16 in the Sudbury district, and 17 in the Manitoulin district.

Three of the new cases are travel-related, seven are associated with an outbreak, 33 are close contacts of a confirmed case, and 37 have no known epidemiological link.

The probable exposure status of 118 cases is still under investigation, and information for 11 cases is missing or lost to follow up.

The health unit also reported 59 resolved cases.

There are 1,257 active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s service area, including 1,082 in Greater Sudbury, 108 in the Sudbury district, and 67 in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health has reported 6,687 COVId-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ontario government stopped routine testing for variants of concern at the end of December.

The health unit is monitoring seven active COVID-19 outbreaks, including four in long-term care facilities, one in a retirement home, and one in a congregate living setting.

The outbreak declared on the fourth floor of the south tower at Health Sciences North (HSN) on Jan. 3 also remains active.

According to the hospital’s website, 27 patients at HSN have tested positive for COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 23 in other units.

There are also 24 patients who are waiting for COVID-19 test results and five past positive patients who are still being cared for in the hospital.

Public Health has performed 358,486 COVID-19 tests as of Jan. 5.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, Public Health has administered 387,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to 66,135 booster doses.

Story continues

According to data posted to the health unit’s website, 37.4 per cent of residents aged 18 and older have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination coverage rates per age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows:

- 86.4 per cent of residents aged five and older have received their first dose.

- 80.5 per cent of residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated.

- 89.7 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose.

- 86.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The health unit said that 82.6 per cent of the total population has received a first dose and 76.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/data.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 2,472 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, including 338 people in intensive care.

That's up from 2,279 patients hospitalized and 319 in ICUs one day ago, and surpasses the previous peak of 2,360 people in hospital on April 20.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 232 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 106 are fully vaccinated.

Forty-two new deaths were reported, which a spokeswoman for Elliott said occurred over the past 10 days and were added Friday due to a data clean-up.

The province reported 11,899 new COVID-19 cases, but Public Health Ontario says the actual case count is likely higher due to the current testing policy.

Provincial data showed 81.7 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.5 per cent have at least one dose.

- with files from Canadian Press

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

dmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star