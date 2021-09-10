Health Unit advises businesses and organizations during fourth wave

As Simcoe Muskoka and the province have entered a fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus, with most cases caused by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is re-issuing its letter of instruction to businesses and organizations within the municipalities serviced by the SMDHU.

Along with provincial legislative requirements already in place, the Medical Offer of Health is also strongly recommending that all local employers implement a COVID-19 workplace vaccination policy.

The amended letter of instruction replaces the one from March 11, 2021, that put in place additional public health measures under Ontario’s Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020.

The health unit is issuing this revised letter of instruction under the Reopening Ontario Act requiring businesses and organizations to take additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Employers are required to maintain a safe work environment for their workers. While enhanced protection measures are essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the most effective method of protection is vaccination. It is highly effective at reducing virus spread and protecting against serious illness,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health. “As such, a COVID-19 vaccination policy will help safeguard the work environment for employees and clients and will help us to achieve higher overall vaccination in the population.”

Along with other public health measures like physical distancing, masking, and hand hygiene, the letter of instruction includes new provisions and amendments for businesses and organizations. The instructions apply to all individuals and do not differentiate between fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or non-vaccinated persons.

The instructions recommend the implementation of remote operations by providing goods by mail or other delivery services, and making goods available for pick-up, and providing services online, by telephone, or other remote means.

Story continues

Also required is the use of face coverings and physical distancing, and actively screening all employees. T

his includes providing eye protection for individuals driving with others in a vehicle associated with work if the travel time is 15 minutes or greater.

Simcoe Muskoka has seen a significant increase in the past weeks in the number of COVID-19 infections, going from an average of three new cases daily at the beginning of July to 20 cases per day as of August 30, 2021.

Based on provincial numbers reported the week of August 22, 2021, 69 per cent of new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated or those partially vaccinated with only one dose. COVID-19 vaccinations are still available to eligible residents through participating pharmacies, primary care providers, and pop-up clinics.

Unvaccinated individuals in Simcoe Muskoka are 13 times more likely than vaccinated individuals to contract COVID-19.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times