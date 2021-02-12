Will the health service shake-up be a good thing? The experts' view

Photograph: David Cliff/REX/Shutterstock

Richard Murray: Too many people fall through the cracks. This white paper alone won’t fix it

This white paper marks a welcome step away from the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government’s reforms of 2012, and the Labour reforms that went before them. Competition is out. Collaboration and partnership are the new watchwords.

The proposals sweep away clunky procurement rules and will create new structures that try to bring together the different parts of the NHS with their key partners – particularly in local government – with the goal of designing seamless care for patients.

This makes sense, given the rising numbers of people with long-term conditions who too often fall between the cracks. However, legislation alone can’t make people work well together and this will need a major implementation plan if it’s to deliver on its promise.

Ministers also want the power to intervene earlier in local decisions about the closing of NHS services, and to take back greater control of national decisions from NHS England. Yet the independence given to NHS England is seen as one of the successes of the 2012 reforms. While it is right to clarify who is accountable for the health service, its day-to-day clinical and operational independence should be protected.

These proposals come at a time when our health and care system is still battling Covid-19, and health and care staff must not be distracted from dealing with the crisis at hand. Services were already overstretched before the pandemic took hold, with chronic staff shortages, deep health inequalities, and an urgent need for long-term social care reform. Beyond this white paper, there remains a pressing need for government to chart a way out of these longstanding challenges.

Richard Murray is chief executive of The King’s Fund

Rachel Clarke: Doctors are traumatised. Is this the time for a massive restructure?

There was much emollient talk from Matt Hancock yesterday in the Commons about listening, holistic care, and giving the “health and care family” what – apparently – we’ve been asking for. Really? Forgive me if I sound like that family’s stroppy teenager, but in case the health secretary hasn’t noticed, we’re exhausted, traumatised and grieving the loss of nearly 900 of our members to Covid. Is this really the time for a massive, top-down restructuring of the NHS?

Story continues

Health care right now is a zero-sum game. Intensive care units, despite the recent drop in admissions, are running at 150% capacity. Nurses and doctors are spread more thinly than we’ve ever known. Every scrap of energy, stamina and resilience we possess is being poured into caring for patients with Covid, while desperately trying to keep non-Covid care on track.

Forcing the NHS to focus on inessential, entirely deferrable priorities such as nationwide structural overhaul isn’t just imprudent, it’s tin-eared. No one, just no one, in the NHS needs unnecessary stresses in 2021. We’re barely hanging on as it is.

More fundamentally, I cannot help but be suspicious about the true motives underlying the new white paper. In politics, as everything, actions speak louder than words – and this government’s pandemic track record is revealing. Repeatedly, Boris Johnson has wrested power and responsibility from the NHS and handed it over – in the form of secret, non-transparent, multi-billion-pound contracts – to a succession of favoured private companies.

Test and trace: privately delivered. PPE: privately outsourced. Billions of pounds diverted from public into corporate hands, with no real accountability. What’s the betting that behind the smooth talk from the health secretary, the proposed legislation will ensure that private outsourcing, under political control, is embedded even more intractably in the delivery of care?

Perhaps most concerning of all is what the white paper lacks. In his first prime ministerial speech, more than 18 months ago, Johnson promised he would “fix social care once and for all”. But since then he’s done precisely nothing to make good on these words. Even the deaths last year of 25,000 care home residents from Covid failed to focus his attention.

This white paper could have been a golden opportunity to make good on what he solemnly assured us he would do. As ever, it seems the prime minister’s attention has moved elsewhere.

Rachel Clarke is a palliative care doctor and author of Breathtaking: Inside the NHS in a Time of Pandemic

Chaand Nagpaul: The pandemic shows what can be achieved with doctors in the driving seat

Doctors are exhausted having spent the last year battling Covid-19 on the frontline, and many will rightly question why sweeping reforms are being proposed at this time. Their priority is tackling the winter surge in Covid infections and the enormous backlog in care caused by the pandemic.

The white paper itself proposes an end to damaging and wasteful competition rules in England that require all contracts to be put out to tender – something the British Medical Association has vociferously campaigned for since their introduction in 2012. However, the BMA believes the NHS should always be the preferred provider for health services: these changes must not result in a “free for all”, with contracts awarded to outsourced providers with no oversight or scrutiny whatsoever. Doing so would have the perverse effect of not stemming, but increasing, private sector influence on the NHS.

Doctors will be concerned at the white paper’s discussion of restructuring in the middle of a pandemic; and while the BMA has long pushed for greater collaboration within the NHS and social care, the government must give doctors and their colleagues a real chance to assess these plans and their implications. Crucially, burnt-out staff need time to recover – something there is no recognition of.

Meanwhile, very little has been said about the longstanding crisis in social care, nor the need to properly resource the NHS to both tackle the backlog and meet future demand.

While ministers should ultimately be accountable in parliament and at the ballot box, the pandemic has shown how much can be achieved by putting NHS clinicians in the driving seat, as witnessed by the GP-led vaccination programme. Doctors must be trusted to lead, in order to deliver for the good of their patients and the whole health system.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul is chair of the British Medical Association council

Ann Robinson: Hancock should focus on NHS morale first

Every major NHS change I’ve witnessed in a 30-year career as an NHS GP has promised less bureaucracy and delivered more. The full text of the white paper hasn’t been published yet, and the devil’s often in the detail. But the government’s chosen headlines sound good: health and care services to be more aligned; measures to tackle obesity and oral health; and encouraging local government to work with the NHS.

Matt Hancock’s dream of integrated teams of social care, NHS, GPs and hospitals to commission local services is heady stuff; but integration doesn’t have to mean knocking down and rebuilding the whole edifice.

Covid has catalysed a lot of progress: improved digitalisation, the flexibility to roll out mass vaccination, and the wide availability of e-consultations. Yet it’s also highlighted the inequities that mean the left-behind have suffered the most. So if I were the health secretary (and who on earth would covet that job?), I’d put major legislation on the back burner for now.

I’d boost funding for care services, mandate better communication between the sectors (without amalgamating them) and, above all, I’d pay attention to the morale and wellbeing of NHS and care services providers. Not with a clap, a token pat on the back or the offer of coaching. But with genuine focus on the often appalling working conditions that can make vital employees feel undervalued at the best of times, and like cannon fodder in the past year.

Ann Robinson is a locum GP and a former GP partner

Chris Hopson: All parts of the NHS need to join up to provide better care

Patients and service users have been telling us for ages that the GP, hospital, community, ambulance, mental health and social care family, separated at birth in 1948, needs to join up to provide them with better care.

For example, why should patients have to keep their own health and care records – in an exercise book on a fridge in one recent case we encountered – to ensure that the different health and care professionals they deal with know what each other has done?

This bill will take important steps to help ensure this integration of different services happens faster and more consistently. But we shouldn’t overestimate the power of changing health and care structures – it’s nowhere near sufficient by itself to provide what’s needed.

These measures address important flaws in the current legislation, reforming rigid procurement rules, replacing competition with collaboration, and ensuring the commissioning of health services is more strategic and less costly.

But questions remain, for example on the proposed new powers for ministers to direct NHS England, transfer powers between different health bodies, and intervene in local service changes.

Trusts and foundation trusts will rightly remain responsible for the near-£90bn spent on ambulance, community, hospital and mental health care services and the 800,000 staff who deliver them. How will their powers and accountabilities align with the new integrated care systems the government will now give formal powers to? It’s vital that the government works closely with the sector to frame detailed answers, while recognising the urgent day-to-day operational pressures that trusts continue to face from the pandemic.