Health Self-monitoring: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: This report examines the current and forecast market potential for health self-monitoring. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends.

This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for health self-monitoring based on the technologies.



By technologies, the health self-monitoring market is segmented into peripherals and software applications.



By geography, the health self-monitoring market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, for 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on health self-monitoring companies’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The present report focuses particularly on technologies that enable individuals to monitor their health.Third-party monitoring technologies thus are specifically excluded, except to the sense that the people being monitored have direct access to the data in a form useful for self-monitoring.



Apps that extract data from an individual’s EHR and format and display those data on the individual’s self-monitoring product are covered in the report, but not EHRs per se.



Summary:

The global market for health self-monitoring technologies was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.



This report examines the market for mobile digital technologies that generate health-related data primarily for the user’s personal consumption. These technologies include -

- Wristbands, smartwatches, and other peripherals.

- Mobile self-monitoring software applications.

- Smartphones and other mobile “hub” devices that analyze, display, and store self-monitoring data collected by peripherals as well as their own onboard sensors.

- Self-monitoring software platforms such as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit and others.

