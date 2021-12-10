UK economy stutters as health sector drives growth

GP appointment

The UK economy grew by just 0.1% in October, official figures show, despite a strong performance by the health sector and second-hand car sales.

A fall in people dining out and reductions in oil extraction and gas use meant growth came in lower than expected.

However, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the services sector returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The economy is still 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels, the ONS added.

Liz Martins, UK economist at HSBC said the latest figures on the economy were "a little bit weaker than expected", with economists expecting a 0.4% rise in October.

She told the Today programme the "economy was stuttering a little bit", despite the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, which was largely due to supply chain issues and material and product shortages.

"It's public sector services, like those GP appointments, that's driving growth," she added. "So, a little bit of private sector weakness here, no growth in manufacturing, and a fall in construction.

"The recovery is on pause in December at least, and hopefully we'll be able to restart in the New Year."

Meanwhile, Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International said the "steam has well and truly been taken out of the UK economic recovery" from coronavirus restrictions.

"Supply chain issues, worker shortages and surging inflation put the dampeners on growth in October," she said.

Ms Currie warned October might be the "closest the economy gets to reaching 'normal levels' until deep into 2022", with concerns over the new Covid variant causing a "creeping sense of déjà vu".

The ONS said the strong services output was due to the "continued rise" of face-to-face appointments at GP surgeries in England.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said the "UK health sector again grew strongly while second-hand car sales and employment agencies also boosted the economy".

However, Mr Fitzner said the construction industry saw its biggest drop since April 2020, with "notable falls in house building and infrastructure work, "partly driven by shortages in raw materials".

Responding to the figures, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said the government had "always acknowledged there could be bumps on our road to recovery".

"We have still been recovering quicker than expected, with more employees on payrolls than ever before and redundancies remaining low," he added.