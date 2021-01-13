Health Secrets of Ayurveda: #3 Giloy

In these pandemic times, what if we told you that the secret to Immunity boosting lies in the heart-shaped leaves of a creeper you can grow easily at home?

One of the most used herbs in 2020 was the Giloy. The moment Covid-19 found its way to India, Indians started having the bitterest Kadhas made from Giloy or having Sanshamani Vati again made from Giloy as a preventive measure. The sudden surge in its consumption led to an acute shortage of the herb but thanks to its nature of being a creeper, it can be grown easily and we saw many people replacing their money plant creepers with Giloy. Now, more than ever, it has become a part of every household which believes in Ayurveda.

Root of immortality

Giloy is botanically known as Tinospora Cordifolia or Guduchi in Hindi. In Sanskrit, Giloy is known as Amrita, which literally translates to ‘the root of immortality', because of its abundant medicinal properties.

In English, it is called Heart-Leaved Moonseed as it has heart-shaped leaves that resemble betel leaves. The stem of Giloy is considered highly effective because of its high nutritional content and the alkaloids found in it but the root and leaves also can be used.

According to a shloka of Charaka Samhita, Giloy is one of the main herbs with a bitter taste. Giloy can be consumed either in powder form or after boiling and making a soup. You can also prepare Giloy juice and have it daily in the morning. The easiest way to consume Giloy is to just chew on the stem.

As mentioned before, Giloy is an anti-inflammatory, antipyretic herb which helps to boost your immunity to fight against infection and also helps in early recovery. It is beneficial for diabetic patients as it is bitter in taste and helps in managing blood glucose levels due to its Hypoglycaemic effects. It helps improve metabolism and is useful for weight management.

A Rejuvenator

Guduchi is well- documented in Ayurvedic literature. It is considered to be one of the three Amrit (nectar of the Gods) plants. Guduchi has lots of potential to balance all the Doshas in the body, including reducing accumulated Pitta. When there is excess accumulation of Pitta in the body, you may experience the following: Excess generation of heat, acid reflux, gas and indigestion.

Dr Rahuul Marwah, MD, Ayurveda and senior consultant Avothikaryaa Wellness Center & Beauty Salon says, “Ayurvedic texts have mentioned Guduchi or Giloy as a Rasayan or in today’s language a Rejuvenator. Therefore it has an ability to improve the quality of each and every tissue in the body when consumed for a longer time in various formulations rather than in a single herb consumption. The best medicinal Guduchi is the one that grows as a creeper around the neem tree. It’s very bitter in taste and therefore it acts on the vitiated blood and kapha and also helps in digesting the toxins produced by their vitiation. Hence it is one of the best medicines for Vata Rakta disease mentioned in Ayurveda which has combined symptoms of gout and rheumatoid arthritis.”

He adds, “There are many formulations in Ayurvedic texts where it is used extensively in critical conditions of fever. These days in regular fever complaints or dengue or malaria or chicken gunya, it is used not only to reduce the fever but also for other complications.”

Because Giloy has a Javarghana (antipyretic) property, it acts wonderfully in chronic, recurrent fevers.

Dr Marwah suggests, “I would recommend all the readers to at least grow one creeper of Guduchi in their homes; when it is 3-4 months old with the stem becoming thicker to the size of your thumb, then whenever anyone has fever or viral cold and cough, just cut the stem to 2 inch length and make a decoction and drink it.... you will really see the difference!”

Health benefits of Giloy in a nutshell:

Immunity booster

Improves digestion and treats bowel related issues

Treats arthritis

Reduces stress and anxiety

Liver disease

Urinary tract infections

Fights Respiratory problems

Improves vision

Reduces signs of Ageing.

