‘A health scare motivated me to lose two stone – and it all came down to my diet’

Mary Novakovich, 58, is a freelance travel journalist and author who lives in Hertfordshire

It took a shock medical diagnosis to make me and my husband realise that we had to change our diet. In April 2021, my husband was diagnosed with prediabetes and hypertension (unusually high blood pressure).

At the same time, my weight reached 11st 7lb (I was around 10st until the menopause, when I gained about a stone). I’m 5ft 6in, and the upper end of the healthy range for me is 11st 2lb, so I definitely needed to slim down.

After the initial panic, the GP said it was possible to reverse prediabetes and we started to research safe and rapid ways to lose weight. We read books by Michael Mosley and Prof Roy Taylor, who was awarded an MBE in this year's New Year's Honours list for services to diabetes research, and worked out that our best option was to cut carbs as much as possible. That meant no bread, potatoes or rice, and a big reduction in the amount of pasta we ate (I can’t live without pasta).

In their place, we increased our intake of protein – eggs, cheese, pulses – as well as fish, chicken and an almost obscene amount of salad. We have hardly any red meat apart from mince that goes into our homemade ragù. I binned all the biscuits in the house and stocked up on plain almonds, cashews and walnuts. The fruit bowl is never empty.

We cook from scratch and work from home, so it wasn’t difficult to come up with recipes and find the time to cook properly. Within six weeks I had lost nearly 10lbs. By the end of summer 2021, I was down to 9st 10lb. I’ve since dropped down to 9st 3lb, but my weight has stabilised around 9st 5lb.

My husband also lost more than two stone (from 15st to 12st 10lb), completely reversed his prediabetes and brought his high blood pressure down to normal levels. This was in late 2021, and both of us have managed to keep the weight off. I’ve rarely felt so fit and healthy, and my increased stamina has hugely helped my skiing and hiking. I also exercise to keep my skin as taut as it can be at my age. Being a bit of a clothes hoarder has come in handy, as I have dug out things I haven’t worn in 20 years.

It can be tricky as a travel writer to eat healthily while away, but most places will serve grilled fish and salads. The biggest challenge is often a pub meal in Britain, where so many dishes come with chips. And I can’t go through the winter without a cheese fondue. But I’ve stopped worrying about putting on a couple of pounds, as I know they will disappear quickly.

My workout week

I go for a brisk walk every day for at least an hour, and longer hikes on weekends. Every day I’ll do a series of sit-ups, press-ups, squats, leg stretches and strengthening exercises.

What I eat in a day

Breakfast: Full-fat Fage Greek yoghurt with chopped fresh fruit on top – blueberries, strawberries, plums, whatever’s in season.

Snack: Fruit. Sometimes a Marmite rice cake.

Lunch: When I haven’t batch-cooked a vat of vegetable and bean soup, I’ll have a cheese omelette with salad, or smoked mackerel and salad. Occasionally, I’ll have scrambled eggs on grilled portobello mushrooms.

Snack: A small handful of unsalted almonds, walnuts and cashews, and more fruit.

Dinner: I often have a salmon fillet with kimchi, green beans and samphire, or pork souvlaki with a salad of tomato, cucumber and red onion.

Lifestyle aids

Carbs: They’ve been cut down to pasta once a week and a shared pizza once a month. I eat chickpeas and lentils occasionally, but at least they’re full of protein.

Caffeine: I start the day with two cups of filter coffee with skimmed milk. After that it’s herbal teas.

Alcohol: I usually have wine with dinner, and during lockdown I started a tradition of a Friday-night negroni, which I’ve kept up.

Sleep: I get about six to seven hours’ sleep. I don’t use any sleep aids.

My Family and Other Enemies: Life and Travels in Croatia’s Hinterland by Mary Novakovich (Bradt, £9.99) has been shortlisted for the Edward Stanford Travel Book of the Year Award and is out now.