Health officials urge Stormont to take ‘urgent and decisive’ lockdown action

Senior health officials have urged Stormont ministers to take “urgent and decisive” action to stem spiralling coronavirus infections in Northern Ireland.

It is understood chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young have recommended the introduction of a region-wide lockdown lasting for between four to six weeks.

It is further understood the officials have urged school closures for a period within the lockdown, though not necessarily for the entirety of it.

They have said action needs to be taken within days and have identified the six-week lockdown as providing the best chance of Northern Ireland reaching Christmas without the need for another one.

Health minister Robin Swann confirmed a paper outlining the officials’ advice had been presented to First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Sunday, but he declined to elaborate on the details.

“That paper recommends decisive action be urgently taken to save lives, prevent the health service being overwhelmed and protect non-Covid services to the greatest extent possible,” Mr Swann told the Assembly in Belfast.

Three further deaths and another 877 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported by Stormont’s Department of Health on Monday.

The weekly meeting of the Stormont executive, which was scheduled for Thursday, is now expected to be brought forward to Tuesday, an indication that decisions on fresh restrictions are imminent.

Mr Swann said the only move that had been shown to halt Covid-19 was a lockdown.

“There is only one set of steps that we know work – and that’s what we used earlier at the beginning of this year,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that the executive had to make a “balanced” decision that factored in other issues, such as the economic and wider societal impacts.

Mr Swann told MLAs time was critical, highlighting that all main markers of the virus’s spread were doubling every seven days.

“Every day does count as to when we bring in those additional steps,” he said.

Mrs Foster, Ms O’Neill and Mr Swann participated in a remote meeting of the UK’s Cobra committee on Monday morning to discuss the Covid-19 crisis.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill have both said that the executive will need to make significant decisions in the coming days.

On Monday, Mrs Foster was maintaining her position that another lockdown was “not inevitable”.

Ms O’Neill said the UK Government needed to make more financial support available to support businesses through any fresh period of restrictions.

Raised the need for additional finances with the British Government this morning. Our covid situation requires decisive action to stop the spread and therefore we need the finances to support workers, families and business in these challenging times. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 12, 2020

The latest deaths in the region brought the toll recorded by the Department of Health to 591.

Almost a third of all confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 6,161 of 21,035, have been reported in the last seven days.

Notwithstanding there was a less extensive testing regime during the height of the pandemic, the soaring figures are causing significant alarm among health officials.

The regional incidence rate stands at 327 cases per 100,000.

