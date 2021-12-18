Health officials reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN — Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says positive cases have been linked to Whisperwood Villa, Belfast Consolidated School and Montague Consolidated School.

She says initial tests for all other residents and staff at Whisperwood Villa, a long-term care home, have been completed and are negative.

There have been 65 new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in the last four days and 488 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Health PEI says the COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown and Borden had to close early Saturday because of the high volume of people getting tested.

Those clinics are expected to reopen Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press