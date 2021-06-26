Health officials in Nova Scotia report 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
HALIFAX — Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today in the province's Central Zone.
The province says 10 are close contacts of previously identified cases, and one is related to travel.
A mobile health unit has been deployed to the Halifax North Memorial Library on Gottigen Street in Halifax this weekend to provide community-based COVID-19 testing.
The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases and one Gamma variant case, both of which were previously reported.
Nova Scotia has 62 active COVID-19 infections in the province.
That includes two patients currently in hospital COVID-19 units.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2021.
